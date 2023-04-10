MABLETON — Early voting for the Mableton mayor and City Council runoff got off to a quiet start Monday. At the South Cobb Community Center, just 39 people had cast ballots by late morning, and there was little to no line.
Couple Bruce and Linda Lepard of District 4 voted together at the community center. Bruce Lepard said the process was “easy-peasy.”
“It’s important to vote,” he said. “… It’s important for Mableton, now that it’s going to become a city, that we participate in this thing, if we want to have the representation that we want. … It’s exciting.”
On April 18, voters will elect the city’s mayor and four of its six council members. Two council races were decided in the first round of voting on March 21.
Early voting will last one week and ends Friday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations — the South Cobb Community Center and the Mable House Arts Center.
The Lepards were split on the cityhood question last fall — Bruce voted yes, while Linda voted no.
“But it’s happening,” Linda Lepard said. “So I think we need the best person to represent us.”
She said that while Mableton has problems, she doesn’t think it’s a “terrible place.”
But her husband said that after living here 28 years, he had witnessed a lack of change, which concerns him.
“It’s time for south Cobb, Mableton, to stand up and be counted and to say we want our fair share,” he said. “We want to start taking control of our environment and what we do here. In a lot of different ways — along the highways … enhancing businesses, enhancing the life of people here.”
Akbar Mubarik, a Mableton resident of 10 years, said he hopes the new city can make south Cobb a better place to live and raise kids.
“I just want to see change that comes to the neighborhood … we’re getting bigger and so I want to see a lot of stuff done.”
In particular, Mubarik, who lives in District 2, called for the new council to do something about affordable housing.
“These apartments out here don’t accept Section 8. … People are trying to move in and get a better life. I think that’s wrong … I hope they can get it together,” Mubarik said.
Warren Courts has lived in Mableton for more than 20 years. He was against cityhood, fearful that it would raise his taxes.
“Unincorporated was as good as it was … there’s nothing that cityhood is going to give me that’s different than what I already got, except more taxes,” said Courts, a District 4 resident.
Courts would have liked to be deannexed, but doesn’t feel like it’s likely to happen now. So he’s going to participate in the city as long as he’s in it.
“It’s just like having a child. You gotta deal with what you got,” he said.
At 81 years old, he said that even if the new government is successful in redeveloping the area, he won’t likely live to see it. Despite his skepticism, he’s a faithful voter.
“I vote in every election … There was a time when I first registered to vote, I had to guess the number of marbles in a jar to register to vote. That’s how bad it was at one time,” Courts said.
District 4 resident Ronnie Cook was against cityhood and supports the deannexation movement. His reason is the same as Courts’.
“Taxes. I believe in less government, live and let live, you know?” Cook said.
A resident of 35 years, Cook said there could be positives to come out of the new city. He’d personally like to see a greater police presence, and hopes the city can “clean up” the area, which has been “a little bit of a joke.”
“It’s like it’s been forgotten about … better businesses, less crime. You can go into Nickajack Park after the weekend, and (see) condoms laying on the ground and trash and beer cans,” Cook said.
Candidates had to win more than 50% of the vote on March 21 to avoid a runoff.
The mayor’s race was whittled down from four candidates to two. Aaron Carman, an IT sales manager, will face off against Michael Owens, a cybersecurity executive and former Cobb Democratic Party chair.
Carman has been endorsed by De-Annexation from Mableton, the group looking to cleave off certain areas of the city which voted against incorporation last November.
Owens, meanwhile, has been endorsed by former Gov. Roy Barnes, and the two other mayoral candidates — LaTonia Long and Michael Murphy — who were eliminated in the first round.
In the first round of voting, Debora Herndon was elected unopposed to represent District 6. Ron Davis was elected in District 1, defeating DeBorah Johnson.
In District 2, Monica DeLancy, a tenants’ rights activist, and Dami Oladapo, who works in information technology, advanced to the runoff.
In District 3, Yashica Marshall, an attorney, and Keisha Jeffcoat, a product manager, advanced to the runoff.
The District 4 race saw chemist Patricia Auch and IT salesperson Cassandra Brown advance.
Finally, in District 5, TJ Ferguson, who also works in information technology sales, and Cheryl Davis, a state government employee, made the runoff.
For more information on voting, visit cobbcounty.org/elections.
