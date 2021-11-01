Over 13,000 Cobb County residents have voted by mail or in person in the November 2021 elections ahead of Election Day, more than all general election voters combined in the county’s last municipal elections in 2017.
Voters across Cobb will now head to the polls Tuesday to elect a slate of municipal candidates, and decide the fate of a new sales tax to support the Cobb and Marietta school districts. Voting locations will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and stay open until 7 p.m.
Voters can view their sample ballot and check their assigned polling precinct at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The three-week early voting period for the current elections saw some 10,104 residents cast an in-person ballot in the various races around the county. Another 2,944 absentee ballots have been received by the Cobb elections office out of 4,554 issued.
Outstanding absentee ballots must be received by the office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, and unless already mailed, can only be returned to the main elections office at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The total number of votes cast now sits at 13,048 as of the latest tally on Sunday. By contrast, only 12,623 voters cast a ballot in the 2017 municipal elections during all voting periods.
The difference between the cycles is that this year, all of Cobb’s more than 530,000 actively registered voters can cast a ballot. That’s due to the referendum on authorizing a new 1% education sales tax, which would begin in 2024 and is expected to raise nearly $1 billion for the Cobb County and Marietta school districts.
That ballot item will be the only one up for consideration by voters in unincorporated Cobb.
The peak in voter interest also comes as a hotly contested race for Marietta mayor heads down to the wire. Two-term Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly is hoping to knock off incumbent Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who is seeking a fourth term in office.
Marietta voters will also consider a series of races for City Council and Board of Education. Local posts are likewise up for election in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, and Powder Springs.
For more information on all the races on the ballot Tuesday, visit mdjonline.com/elections or see our complete voter guide in the Sunday, Oct. 24 e-edition of the paper.
