KENNESAW — Supporters of President Donald Trump were urged to not just vote for the president’s re-election, but to convince others to do so at a campaign rally in Cobb on Monday night.
The event, headlined by Donald Trump, Jr., saw about 500-600 people at the Governor’s Gun Club near Kennesaw, according to the club and police working around the event.
Trump Jr., Gov. Brian Kemp and other guests praised the president’s record, including on the economy, despite the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
Trump Jr. shared sharp rebukes of his father’s critics: He targeted Vice President Joe Biden, accusing the Democrat nominee for president as having a faulty memory, saying he “forgot where he was, again.” Trump Jr. also commented on Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, Democrat running mate Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump Jr. accused social media companies like Facebook and Twitter of censoring conservative users.
He praised his father’s business background and credited him with the recent U.S.-brokered peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
“Donald Trump has been successful because he’s been willing to take on the establishment. He doesn’t just buy into the norms,” his son said to loud applause from the audience.
Ralph Graves, a roofing contractor from Dallas, walked away from the rally excited, he told the MDJ.
“I think (Trump Jr.) was straight up and he was honest,” he said. “He’s not rehearsed. This is good stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.