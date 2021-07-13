Jul. 13—The special election for Georgia House District 34 will be decided in a Tuesday runoff that pits Democrat Priscilla Smith against Republican Devan Seabaugh. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The district contains parts of Marietta and Kennesaw. To find out if you live in the district and to find your polling place, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The first ...