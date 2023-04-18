MABLETON — A steady stream of voters trickled into the South Cobb Regional Library on a sunny Tuesday afternoon to select a mayor and four council members for Cobb’s newest and largest city.
The county government reported voting in the Mableton runoff was going smoothly, for the most part.
"A light turnout and no lines," a county spokesperson. "So far 1,813 people have voted.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs ordered the Mableton 02 precinct, located at Mableton Elementary, to remain open 10 minutes past its scheduled closing time after poll workers had trouble setting up machines to accept voters Tuesday morning.
Elections officials are also investigating an issue where a few voters eligible to vote in the District 3 runoff did not have the contest on their ballot.
“It apparently involved a redistricting issue impacting one street,” the county said. “So far, they are only aware of a husband and wife impacted. The wife had already cast her ballot, and the husband did have his ballot corrected. They are investigating to see if it impacted any other voters."
A number of voters told the MDJ that Mableton cityhood is so new, they don't know what to think, but there should be a better flow of information about how the city will work.
"I don't fully understand everything yet, and I think most people feel the same way," Daemon Goodwin said.
Added voter Tony Simmons, "We need more information on how the city will be run. Where will the government complex be located? Will taxes go up? We're lacking information."
Other concerns were over making sure the new government listens to its citizens.
"I just want them to listen to the people who voted," Pamela Bowles said. "I'm interested in learning more about rezoning, trash collection and education. I haven't really heard much about these issues."
Deborah King said she voted against Mableton becoming a city in the fall referendum.
"But I'm here to support my candidate and want to see movement and growth in the city,” she said.
Road construction is the main area of concern for voter Hosea Jones.
"I'd like to see the bottleneck at Floyd Road fixed and expanded," Jones said. "Roads are my first priority."
Other voters were interested in how sewage management would change.
"I'd like to know more about getting sewage connections to areas with only septic tanks, that's my main concern," said Ralph Lyda, a church organist.
Linda Grice, a manager at RaceTrac, wants to see the homeless situation addressed.
"We need to find homes for people," Grice said. "There doesn't seem to be much help out there."
Two Mableton council members were elected in the March election: Ron Davis for District 1 and Debora Herndon for District 6.
Candidates in four council races and the race for mayor advanced to the runoff. They include:
♦ Mayor: Aaron Carman and Michael Owens
♦ District 2: Monica DeLancy and Dami Oladapo
♦ District 3: Yashica Marshall and Keisha Jeffcoat
♦ District 4: Patricia Auch and Cassandra Brown
♦ District 5: TJ Ferguson and Cheryl Davis.
For results on Tuesday's election, visit mdjonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.