The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday via teleconference technology, according to an announcement from the county.
The meeting will be available to watch through CobbTV outlets, including Facebook, YouTube, www.cobbcounty.org and the county's cable TV channel.
Public comment opportunities will be offered by phone only, the county said. Per the board's policy, the first 12 who sign up to speak will be given time to do so during the public comment portions of the meeting.
Depending on the number of speakers who sign up, there may be six time slots to speak early in the meeting and six to speak toward the end, the county said.
To sign up to speak, fill out the form here. The form availability closes Monday at 5 p.m.
Speakers must be available to call into the teleconference line at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
