Before Democrats and Republicans — and Libertarians and independents — can face each other in the November general election, the two major parties must choose which specific candidates will carry their banner in that election.
Democrats and Republicans voting in the May 24 primary election are spoiled for choice. Conservatives energized by their opposition to President Joe Biden’s administration and Democrats eager to build on the gains their party has made over the past couple elections have flocked to the race, creating several crowded primaries.
But the May 24 election is not just about choosing party nominees. Cobb voters in west Cobb, east Cobb and Vinings are being asked whether they want to incorporate. Last week, the Marietta Daily Journal published a voter’s guide to cityhood that included maps of the proposed cities and answers to frequently asked questions about how incorporation might affect residents’ taxes, service delivery and more.
There are also several nonpartisan races on the ballot. Statewide, three state Supreme Court justices and three state Court of Appeals judges are seeking reelection, though only Justice Verda Colvin has drawn a challenger.
In Cobb, Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard is facing two challengers, while five are jostling for the open seat held by retiring Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy. Other Cobb judges seeking reelection are doing so unopposed.
In Smyrna’s Ward 2, voters will choose someone to fill the City Council seat vacated earlier this year by former Councilman Austin Wager, who left to take a job with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
Early voting began Monday, and will run until May 20, the Friday before Election Day.
The GOP
On the Republican side, incumbents up and down the ticket are facing a slew of primary challengers, many who have been pushed by former President Donald Trump to avenge his loss in the November 2020 presidential election.
Most prominent among them is former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Although courts have found such allegations meritless, Perdue and other Trump-backed candidates believe the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from the former president, and that Republican leaders who oversaw that election were complicit in its theft.
“(Kemp) let it happen,” Perdue said in the most recent gubernatorial debate, referring to election fraud. “He denied it happened. He’s covering it up.”
Incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger crossed Trump in early January of last year when he refused in a taped phone conversation to try to “find” the votes necessary for Trump to overcome his loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. Raffensperger is also facing primary challengers who believe his office did not do enough to investigate claims of voter fraud.
Known across the state for his exploits on the football field, former UGA star Herschel Walker leads the pack of Republicans seeking the party’s nomination and a shot at unseating incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in November. Also in the race are Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black and veteran Latham Saddler, who have argued that Walker’s lack of political experience and run-ins with the police would spell his — and their party’s — doom in November.
Nine Republicans are running for the 6th Congressional District, three are running for the 13th and five are trying to dethrone Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 14th.
In state Senate District 37, which covers a large swath of northwest Cobb and part of Bartow County, three Republicans are trying to succeed retiring Sen. Lindsey Tippins: Georgia Board of Education member Scott Johnson, Ed Setzler, a state representative from Acworth; and David Delk, the metro Atlanta director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Two seats on Cobb’s governing board, the Board of Commissioners, are up for reelection this year. In west Cobb, incumbent commissioner Keli Gambrill is running unopposed. In northeast Cobb, incumbent JoAnn Birrell is facing a primary challenge from attorney Judy Sarden.
The Democrats
Atop the Democratic ballot are gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, each facing little to no opposition. Down ballot, however, the races get crowded.
Nine Democrats are running for lieutenant governor, including state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna. Five are running for secretary of state, including Michael Owens, former chair of the Cobb Democratic Committee.
Three Democrats are running to become Georgia’s next insurance commissioner, five to become its next labor commission and four to become its next state school superintendent, including Cobb Board of Education member Dr. Jaha Howard and former state Rep. Alicia Thomas Searcy, D-Austell.
State Senate District 6 is up for grabs, with incumbent Jen Jordan, a Democrat, seeking the attorney general position this year. Democrats Jason Esteves and Luisa Wakeman have qualified to run in that race.
In state Senate District 38, which covers part of Fulton County and south Cobb, three candidates — Melody Bray, Michael Carson and Adam Petty — are seeking to unseat incumbent Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta.
Five are running for the open seat in state House District 39, which covers Mableton and the Six Flags area in south Cobb: Terry Cummings, Monica Delancy, Deborah Johnson, Wanda Lesteranthony and Tamarre Pierre.
Two Democrats are vying for the solicitor general position in Cobb. The solicitor general’s office prosecutes misdemeanors and other low-level offenses, and Chris Lanning, Cobb’s chief assistant solicitor general, has racked up endorsements from Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens, Cobb Attorney General Flynn Broady and Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, among others.
FinTech executive and Smyrna resident Andres Sandate and teacher Becky Sayler, of south Cobb, are running to replace Howard on the Cobb Board of Education.
