What do the North Cobb Regional Library and swanky new medical examiner’s office have in common?
Each was paid for, in part, by a voter-approved special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST. This election, Cobb voters are being asked to approve a new, six-year SPLOST that would take effect Jan. 1, 2022, the day after the current SPLOST expires.
This tax will be a little different, however.
County Chairman Mike Boyce has repeatedly warned that the county will have more than a million residents by mid-century, up from almost 800,000 today. The very first step to accommodate that influx will be fixing the county’s beleaguered roads, he has argued.
“If I never did another rezoning, we would still have a million people in this county (by 2050) because the land use map supports it,” Boyce told members of the Cumberland Community Improvement District in February.
As such, more than one quarter of the $750 million the tax is expected to collect before it expires at the end of 2027 is devoted to repaving county roads — a project typically funded by counties’ general funds rather than a tax meant to fund special projects.
But the alternative is worse, Boyce has argued.
The SPLOST would dedicate almost $38 million per year to repaving. In October 2019, county transportation director Erica Parish told commissioners that $40 million per year would be a compromise figure, bringing the Overall Condition Index, or OCI, of the county’s roads to 59 out of 100 by 2029. (A condition that is considered “fair.”)
If that money were to come from the county’s general fund, it would require a rise in the property tax rate, Boyce has said.
The 2022 SPLOST has not been immune to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally expected to collect about $810 million, but that figure was revised downward this spring.
Past SPLOSTs have consistently outperformed expectations.
The four-year 2012 SPLOST was projected to raise about $492 million, and instead took in about $530 million. The current six-year SPLOST, which took effect Jan. 1, 2016, has, to date, collected almost $700 million, $117 million more than what it was projected to have raised through September of 2020.
In fact, SPLOST collection figures have rebounded since dipping this spring.
In April, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Cobb’s monthly SPLOST tally fell to its lowest figure since March 2018. But it has slowly grown since, hitting a record $17 million in September, fueling hope that a future tax, if approved, would feel little impact from the virus.
Of course, three quarters of the 2022 SPLOST have been earmarked for projects other than county roads.
If approved, at least $41 million would go toward information technology infrastructure. The county’s six cities would get $3 million each. County parks would get $24 million in the form of renovations, the addition of synthetic turf and new lighting.
The only big-ticket public works projects on the list are new facilities for the county’s police, fire and animal services departments.
When discussing the list of parks department projects at a Town Center Community Improvement District luncheon in September, parks department head Jimmy Gisi said county residents won’t see “that real eye-catching, star-studded project like you did in the 2016 (SPLOST) program. But “you’ve got to keep that strong, or your buildings, your sewer lines, everything is going to fall down around you.”
Viewers were able to submit questions during the luncheon. One pointed out that many projects could be described as “deferred basic maintenance” and asked whether the county has “significant additional maintenance concerns that the SPLOST isn’t able to cover.”
Gisi said there are, in fact, facilities that won’t be getting a needed upgrade anytime soon.
“Unfortunately, with the county budget, the way it’s been the last several years, there has not been a large amount of money for capital, which is something you would normally do a lot of these projects with, so that’s why you’re seeing them in (the) SPLOST,” he said. “To say it’s an exhaustive list — it is not.”
But county officials clearly think it is necessary.
In a letter dated May 15, mayors of the county’s six cities urged the county Board of Commissioners to put SPLOST on the November ballot.
“The County and our cities have benefitted greatly from the revenues derived from the SPLOST,” they wrote. “We are simply urging you to allow the citizens of Cobb the opportunity to decide for themselves if they wish to use the funds derived from the SPLOST to continue to improve our communities.”
