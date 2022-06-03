Cobb County elections will conduct a hand count audit of Election Day ballots in the Vinings 04 precinct on Monday, Elections Director Janine Eveler confirmed Friday.
Eveler said elections staff will manually count the roughly 900 ballots cast on May 24 in the precinct. The audit will only look at one election — the Vinings cityhood referendum. The recount is being conducted in the interest of transparency, she said, to assure voters that the ballot scanners are providing accurate results.
On Friday morning, Vinings cityhood supporter Jimmy Eastham had sent a letter to the Board of Elections requesting a recount of paper ballots in Vinings 04. Eastham cited issues with ballot scanners in DeKalb County that necessitated a hand recount, and ultimately changed the results of a county commission race there.
“Elections today utilize paper ballots in order to back up the machine scanners,” Eastham wrote in the letter, which he provided a copy of to the MDJ. “Yet, paper ballots are not reviewed during the post election tabulations and audits. A hand recount of these paper ballots is the best evidence of the accuracy of an election that you certify.”
The referendum on establishing a city of Vinings failed, with 55% of voters choosing “no,” according to Cobb’s certified results. The margin of defeat was 312 votes.
Eveler said that should the audit discover that the scanned ballot count was inaccurate, it could open up the election to legal challenges.
The audit will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday at the main elections office at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, in the west park conference room. The public is allowed to observe the audit.
