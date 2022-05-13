More than 24,000 Cobb Countians have voted in the May 24 election as of end-of-day Thursday, according to Cobb County Elections.
State and local election officials seem to have worked out the kinks that troubled early voting in its first week. Elections Director Janine Eveler said Friday that the second week had been uneventful.
“No news is good news, right?” she said.
Of the 24,389 ballots cast in Cobb, 8,429 were Democratic ballots, 13,224 were Republican ballots and 281 were nonpartisan ballots.
Cobb has issued 8,130 absentee ballots, of which 2,455 have been accepted and 33 have been rejected.
As the state reports high turnout, Eveler hasn’t had time to do any analysis comparing the turnout to past elections.
“But what jumps out to me right away is that we've never had this many locations for a primary, and we never had them open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Eveler said. “So right there, you're just increasing the capacity. And so you're going to get a higher total just because you're open longer at more places.”
Voting lines in Cobb have been short, she said, with voters mostly experiencing five- or 10-minute waits.
Approximately 4.7% of active voters in Cobb have cast a ballot. Cobb had 510,490 active voters registered at the end of 2021, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Georgians are voting early in record numbers for a primary, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said Friday.
More than 331,000 ballots had been cast through Thursday, a 260% increase from the same point in the early voting period from the 2018 primary election, Raffensperger’s office said. At this stage in 2018, 91,949 ballots had been cast
The turnout is also higher than in the 2020 primary by 189% — 118,480 ballots had been cast by this time in 2020.
"The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” Raffensperger said Friday. “As Secretary of State, I promised to strike a strong balance between access and security in our elections, and these numbers demonstrate that I kept that promise and that voters have confidence in Georgia’s elections.”
The 331,376 votes cast so far include 304,858 early in-person votes and 26,518 absentee ballots. The majority of ballots — 191,780 — have been Republican primary ballots, while 137,226 have been Democratic ballots. The remaining 2,370 ballots were nonpartisan.
Eveler encouraged voters to go to mvp.sos.ga.gov to ensure they are registered and see which districts they are in. Cobb elections is mailing out precinct cards with that information to all voters, but residents can check their status online for quicker answers.
“We are mailing out the precinct cards that we just got from the state, but there's 500,000 of them, and I'm not sure if everyone's going to get them or not,” Eveler said.
Georgia voters will pick party nominees in a slew of elections, including statewide elected officers, the state legislature and Congress. In Cobb, residents of three proposed new cities — East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings — will also decide whether or not to incorporate.
Early voting is available Saturday and next week from Monday through Friday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
There are 10 early voting locations across Cobb. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting.
Friday was the last day to request an absentee ballot for the May 24 election.
