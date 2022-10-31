Cobb County’s elections office saw more than 1,000 voters cast a ballot Sunday, a new option that was added for residents this election cycle.
While Cobb has offered Saturday voting in years past, Sunday voting was added after public debate by the county Board of Elections this year. The main elections office in Marietta was open for limited hours compared with other early voting days, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday was the lowest single-day number of voters in the early voting period thus far, as the county reported 1,028 people cast a ballot. This Sunday was the only Sunday of the election cycle when early voting was offered in Cobb.
The total number of early voters in Cobb rose to 115,517 after the weekend, as Georgia continues to see huge turnout ahead of Election Day next week. As of Friday, one in five Cobb voters had cast a ballot already.
Across the state, early voting turnout in Georgia soared past 1.5 million during the weekend, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Monday.
Nearly 116,000 voters cast early ballots on Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, absentee ballots have begun to come in in larger numbers after a much slower pace than 2020.
As of Monday morning, 155,104 absentee ballots had been returned to county election offices. Only 1,054 ballots had been rejected statewide, and those voters receive cure notices explaining how they can cure any discrepancy.
Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of the early voting period, which ends this Friday. To find early voting locations and hours in your county, visit the secretary of state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
— Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
