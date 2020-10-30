MARIETTA — Before Friday’s votes could be tallied, Cobb residents were already outpacing 2016 early voting totals, election officials said.
As of Thursday, 159,768 Cobb voters cast their ballots at the polls in person, according to Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler. During the same period in 2016, 119,747 had voted in person, Eveler said. That is a difference of about 40,000 more in-person votes in 2020 compared to the same period in 2016.
Also as of Thursday, the Cobb elections office accepted 132,203 absentee ballots, Eveler said. Through the same period in 2016, the office accepted 18,945. That is a difference of nearly 113,000 more absentee votes filed in 2020 compared to the same period in 2016.
In total, Cobb residents filed 291,971 votes through Thursday, nearly 139,000 more votes than Cobb residents cast through the same time period in 2016.
In an update posted to the Cobb government website on Friday, county spokesperson Ross Cavitt said 52% of Cobb registered voters had already turned out for the 2020 election, and that number is set to rise after Friday’s vote totals are counted.
“The tally continues to grow as Cobb voters flock to the 11 Advance Voting locations and use the Absentee Ballot drop-boxes in large numbers,” Cavitt said on the website. “Wait times have gradually been diminishing even as more voters cast ballots.”
Cobb voters were met by full parking lots and wait times in excess of an hour at the Marietta main office early polling location on Friday afternoon. Marietta resident Danae Reyna said she chose to vote early rather than on Election Day because she had a free afternoon on Friday. Reyna was also driven to vote through some peer pressure as other residents flocked to the polls.
“Everyone else is voting early,” Reyna said. “I was like ‘I don’t want to be someone who does it on the day of.’ It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
Reyna said lines on Friday were about as long as expected. She waited 90 minutes to cast her ballot at the Whitlock Avenue polling station.
Marietta resident Nathan Albritton said he will be tied up with work Tuesday, so it made sense to vote early on Friday.
“I really didn’t trust getting a mail-in ballot, so I wanted to vote early,” Albritton said.
Albritton first voted in 2016, and since then he has wanted to voice his opinion and do his civic duty.
Michelle Sandoval, another Marietta resident, also voted early on Friday. Sandoval said she voted early because she might be occupied with work on Tuesday.
“I have work, and I wanted to make sure that I came in time and vote,” Sandoval said. “It’s important for me, for my family.”
Sandoval said lines were a little bit longer than she expected, and she waited for about 90 minutes to cast her ballot.
According to an advance voting map on the Cobb Elections website, most polling places had long wait times before polls closed at 7 p.m. Friday night. At 6 p.m., just an hour before polling stations would close for the early voting period, the map showed a 3-hour wait at the main office, a 2.5-hour wait at the Smyrna Community Center, a 2-hour wait at the South Cobb Regional Library and wait times of an hour or more at most other polling locations.
The only polling place with a wait time of less than an hour at 6 p.m. Friday was the Ward Recreation Center in west Cobb, with a listed wait time of 20 minutes.
After polls closed on Friday, voters will get one last chance to vote in person on Election Day Tuesday. Cobb residents can find their assigned Election Day polling locations on their Georgia My Voter Pages online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/.
Voters assigned to the Elizabeth 05 precinct facility in East Cobb will vote at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Sandy Plains Road rather than Sandy Plains Baptist Church on Tuesday. According to election officials, the emergency location change is due to storm damage from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.
