Cobb County’s elections office has published a list of eligible voters in the April 5 special election to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar, in response to concerns that voters could not accurately determine if they could vote in the race.
The list can be found at the following link: www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day.
The timing of the election — just weeks before the May 24 primary election, and in a redistricting year — has caused headaches for some voters in the early voting period, according to Cobb Democratic Committee Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur.
Next month’s election was triggered when Dollar made a surprise announcement that he was retiring from the legislature. The victor of the four-way race will serve out the remainder of Dollar’s term through the end of the year, under the current boundaries of House District 45.
In May, meanwhile, a separate primary election will be held for the full 2023-24 term in the seat, under the new boundaries drawn in the legislative redistricting process.
Confusion has arisen because registration information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page website (mvp.sos.ga.gov) has been updated to reflect the new boundaries for every office from county commission to U.S. representative.
Thus the website will indicate that a voter who lives in the current House District 45 boundaries, but will reside in a different district come next year, isn’t eligible to vote in the April special election — even though they are.
“What about eligible voters who are not turning up at the polls because MVP is telling them they are ineligible? Apparently, there is nothing the Secretary of State can do about that either. So much for free and fair elections,” Bettadapur wrote to the MDJ.
Walter Jones, secretary of state spokesman, said Cobb County was conducting the special election and referred questions to them.
Though poll workers at early voting locations are working from the correct voter lists, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said, she acknowledged some confusion is afoot.
“If they see D45 on (My Voter Page), then think they can vote in this special election; however, that is the new D45. When they arrive at the poll and are not on the spreadsheet, they are told they did not live in the old D45 and are not eligible,” she said in an email.
This effectively meant that there was no way for voters to determine their eligibility for the election via the My Voter Page website.
Friday, Eveler contacted the candidates in the race and the local political party offices announcing the publication of the voter list.
“The old HD45 designation no longer exists in the system, so we’re working with a spreadsheet,” Eveler said. “I have asked for our County Communications department to help us get the word out about checking the list on our website. Please notify potential voters through your own communication methods, so that people are checking first before going to the poll.”
Early voting
Early voting began last week in the special election, and continues for the following two weeks at the Cobb elections office at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta and the East Cobb Government Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road.
Through the first week, 353 residents voted early in the election. Forty-one residents returned an absentee ballot, of 194 requested.
Hours for both early voting locations are as follows:
March 21 - 25: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
March 26: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
March 28 - April 1: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
