MARIETTA — Cobb voters headed to the polls Saturday for the first day of early voting in the runoff election for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.
The runoff pits Republican candidate Herschel Walker against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. In the midterms, Warnock received 49.4% of the vote, while Walker received 48.5% and Libertarian Chase Oliver received 2.1%.
Since no candidate reached 50%, Georgia law requires a runoff election with Walker and Warnock as the only candidates on the ballot.
The election will be Dec. 6.
Before voting opened at the Cobb County Elections office on Roswell Road in Marietta, a line had already formed outside of the door.
The MDJ counted around 250 people waiting in line outside at 12:45 p.m.
Husband and wife Alzay and Tonya Calhoun, longtime Marietta residents, spontaneously decided to vote Saturday morning when they saw polls would be open. They had planned to vote early on Monday.
The Calhouns said they were casting their ballots for Warnock, citing his positions on the climate and his record in office.
Alzay Calhoun, like Warnock, is also a Morehouse College alumnus.
“I’m proud of him,” Alzay Calhoun said. “I feel he represents our school well.”
Diane Bowden, a 26-year-old project manager in Smyrna, joined the back of the voting line as it wrapped around the building and onto Key Drive. The previous day, Bowden saw signs advertising that early voting was open Saturday, and she said without Saturday voting she likely wouldn’t have voted in this election.
“I work Monday through Friday, so it’s hard to find time to vote,” said Bowden, who often travels for work. She acknowledged she could vote absentee, but said she wasn’t familiar with the process.
Nov. 26 was the only Saturday people could vote in the runoff. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger attempted to block voting on Nov. 26, citing language in recent election integrity law prohibiting early voting on a Saturday that follows an official holiday on a Thursday — in this case Thanksgiving.
The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling against Raffensberger, allowing Saturday voting across the state.
In Cobb County, polling places were open from noon to 5 p.m on Saturday, a memo that some citizens missed. Some also thought that all early voting locations were open for the first day of early voting, which also wasn’t the case.
Scott Johnson, 54, a photographer from Kennesaw, went to West Cobb Regional Library to check if it had Saturday voting. Early voting at the library doesn’t begin until Monday.
Johnson said he wasn’t affected by the polling place not being open. “I grew up only being able to vote on a single day,” he said. He planned to return Monday.
Though Democrats are guaranteed control of the Senate with the 50 seats they won in the midterms plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, Johnson said he wanted Walker to represent Georgia to keep the chamber balanced.
“I’d rather see a divided government because when either party has complete control you don’t get compromises,” Johnson said.
Steve and Kim Thomas, a couple from Kennesaw, also tried to vote at the west Cobb library on Saturday. Kim Thomas said the information they found online wasn’t very clear.
“We’ll have to take time out of a day of work now,” Kim Thomas said.
The pair said elections should be holidays so voters can cast ballots without the burden of scheduling around work.
We don’t have security fears as some do,” Steve Thomas said.
“We have access fears. Everybody needs a chance to vote,” Kim Thomas added.
Cobb County School District scheduled a day of remote learning — meaning students will be home — on Election Day because some school buildings are used as polling stations.
Marietta City schools will have a normal day.
Early voting will continue in Cobb County through Friday, Dec. 2. Voting times and locations can be found at cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting.
