The Cobb County Board of Elections voted unanimously to sign contracts to conduct municipal elections for four Cobb cities this November.
Smyrna, Kennesaw, Powder Springs and Austell all have elections scheduled for this fall, and will pay the county to conduct them.
Acworth also has elections scheduled for November, but has not yet contracted with the county to conduct them.
Elections Director Janine Eveler told the board at a recent meeting that her office sent cost contracts with cost estimates to the cities and received them back, signed by their respective mayors.
The cost estimates for each city are as follows:
Smyrna: $83,170.90
Kennesaw: $65,718.23
Powder Springs: $48,145.57
Austell: $30,942.90
Board member Jessica Brook asked Eveler to explain how the charges are calculated.
“The way that we calculate charges is in our estimating … We took these four, as well as Acworth, and what would happen is the whole cost of doing the election would be split with these five cities based on the number of precincts in those cities,” Eveler said.
For example, Smyrna will have seven precincts for its elections, while Austell will have one.
Most costs are general in nature, Eveler said, and split up based on the size of the cities, while others are particular to each city, such as legal advertisements.
Eveler told the MDJ Monday that her office had not heard back from the city of Acworth, but that in the past, Acworth has sometimes run their own elections. Acworth has until the end of June to decide.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood confirmed to the MDJ that the city hadn't yet responded to Cobb elections, but he said it would likely end up contracting with the county.
In Smyrna, the largest of the four cities, the mayor’s office and all seven council seats are up for election.
Kennesaw, meanwhile, will elect a mayor and two of its five council seats — Posts 1 and 2.
In Powder Springs, the mayor’s office and two of the five council seats — Post 1 at large and Post 2 at large — will be on the ballot.
Austell voters will elect a mayor and three of its six council members — Post 2 at large, Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Three of Acworth’s five council posts (1, 2 and 3) are scheduled to be elected.
Marietta is the only Cobb city without municipal elections this year, having elected a mayor and seven council members to four-year terms in 2021.
This year's general elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
