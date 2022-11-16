The Cobb County Board of Elections has called a special meeting to recertify the Nov. 8 election results, after discovering that a memory card was not uploaded.
The revelation threw into doubt the result of a tight race for a City Council seat in Kennesaw, putting a different candidate in the lead.
Cobb County announced the meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the main elections office, late Wednesday afternoon. Further details about the error were not released and Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler could not be immediately reached for comment.
The elections board had previously certified results at its meeting on Tuesday.
The MDJ did not call the Kennesaw race after Election Day due to the slim margin between the top two candidates, Madelyn Orochena and Lynette Burnette, and the number of outstanding ballots in Cobb. Prior to the final results being uploaded Tuesday, the top two candidates were separated by 17 votes, with an unknown number of provisional ballots, absentee ballots and overseas and military ballots still outstanding.
On Tuesday, Cobb uploaded what the elections office said were the final results, and the board voted to certify them. Those results showed Orochena maintaining her lead, 16 votes ahead of Burnette.
But new results uploaded Wednesday show Burnette in the lead by 31 points.
The Kennesaw special election was triggered when former Councilman James "Doc" Eaton resigned his seat in June over the reopening of controversial Confederate-themed shop Wildman’s in downtown Kennesaw.
The five-member Kennesaw council is elected citywide, and the race to replace Eaton drew seven candidates.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the new results showed Burnette with 1,756 (18.27%) votes to Orochena's 1,725 (17.95%).
The memory card error comes after a series of mistakes by the county's elections office this cycle, including mapping errors that led to some voters casting ballots in the wrong district, and a failure to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots on time.
(1) comment
Ms. Eveler, I think you should update your resume and start looking for a different job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.