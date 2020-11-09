The Cobb elections department found 350 uncounted ballots during an audit of its own results, department head Janine Eveler said Monday.
The audit is part of the department’s normal post-election procedure, Eveler said. The department audits all of its polls before asking the Cobb Board of Elections to certify the results. The board is expected to certify on Friday the results of the Nov. 3 election.
Eveler said the counting of those outstanding ballots is unlikely to affect the outcome of any race.
At Roswell 01, elections officials did not upload results from one of the poll’s two scanners, according to Eveler. Uploading the results from that scanner will add 340 votes to the county’s total.
At Kennesaw 2A, a malfunctioning scanner meant 25 voters had to insert their ballots into the scanner’s emergency slot, Eveler said.
“(Poll workers) are supposed to scan the ballots after the scanner is fixed but they didn’t. At closing they combined the scanned and the un-scanned, so we had to rescan all of them.”
Eveler said uploaded results will be released after the department completes its audit of all 145 polling locations.
When asked in an email how many polls have yet to be audited, when the department would complete its audit and whether the audit was likely to uncover other uncounted ballots, Eveler replied “this is why we certify on Friday. We want to make sure that every legal vote is counted.”
As of Monday afternoon, 396,175 county residents voted in the Nov. 3 election, smashing the record they set in the 2016 general election, when 335,466 voters cast a ballot.
But a smaller share of the county’s registered voters participated this time around, a result of surging voter rolls.
The county had 424,176 registered voters in the 2016 general election. Those who voted represented 79% of those who were eligible.
This year, 537,611 had registered in time to vote in the November election. Those who ultimately voted represented only 74% of that total.
In Georgia, the presidential election is likely headed to a recount, with former Vice President Joe Biden’s 10,000-vote margin over President Donald Trump within the 0.5% required for a recount.
Eveler said a recount of the presidential race would not mean an automatic recount of any down-ballot contests.
