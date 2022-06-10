Cobb County Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler has been subpoenaed by the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Eveler told the MDJ Friday that she had been called to testify before the grand jury on Thursday, June 16. Grand jury proceedings are secret, so Eveler’s testimony will not be publicized.
The office of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump’s January 2021 phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which the then-president asked Raffesnperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia.
In May, a special grand jury was convened to subpoena witnesses, review evidence, and determine whether Trump should be indicted for his efforts to overturn the election.
Other officials that have been subpoenaed include Raffensperger and two of his top deputies, along with Attorney General Chris Carr, according to Capitol Beat News Service. The grand jury is also reviewing documents such as audits, hand counts or other evidence that Biden won Georgia; a forensic audit of the Dominion Voting Systems machines, and transcripts from a state Senate hearing held on Dec. 3, 2020.
Raffensperger in December 2020 ordered an audit of absentee ballot signatures in Cobb after it was alleged that Cobb elections hadn’t followed proper procedure while processing absentee ballot requests. Eveler said at the time the accusation was baseless and made for political reasons.
Raffensperger’s office found no instances of fraud in the audit, which examined 15,000 absentee ballots cast in Cobb. The audit was conducted by officers with the Secretary of State and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and found the Cobb elections department had a “99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures.”
“I'm not an attorney. So I'm not really sure what they (the grand jury) are trying to get from the Cobb testimony,” Eveler said Friday. “They probably have a plan. I know that the signature audit was unique to Cobb. So it could be that they want some of that testimony.”
Eveler was also the target of a lawsuit filed by Trump, his campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer alleging fraud and irregularities. The suit was withdrawn in January after Biden’s victory was certified by Congress.
Eveler said that her registration manager, Erica Hamilton, has also been subpoenaed, because of her former role as the head of DeKalb County elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.