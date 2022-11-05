Cobb County election workers failed to send more than 1,000 absentee ballots, Cobb Elections said in a release on Friday.
County elections board director Janine Eveler addressed the issue Friday as well.
In an email to the Board of Elections and Registration, Eveler said ballots were not mailed on two different dates.
On Oct. 13, the Cobb Election office received 1,227 valid absentee requests, but only printed and mailed 385, Eveler wrote. She also said 194 approved requests for ballots on Oct. 22 were not fulfilled either.
A total of 1,036 voters were left without ballots, according to the county.
“I am sorry that this office let these voters down,” Eveler said in the email to the elections board. “Many of the absentee staff have been averaging 80 or more hours per week, and they are exhausted. Still, that is no excuse for such a critical error.”
The elections office said officials did not load the requests into a mailing machine that prints the ballots and places them in envelopes to be mailed, the release states.
Elections staff overnighted absentee ballots to 277 of the voters who were missing ballots, according to the release.
These ballots will have to be returned to the county registrar by the closing of polls on Election Day.
Additionally, some of the voters who requested an absentee ballot have cancelled their request, and some have already voted.
After accounting for these voters and those with express-mailed absentee ballots, there are 498 voters who applied for an absentee ballot who will not receive one and who will have to vote in-person on Nov. 8.
The release says the elections board will contact these voters by email and phone notify them of their polling place.
In an interview with the MDJ earlier this week, Eveler said she was not concerned about lost ballots mailed out on Oct. 13. Election staff had noticed voters who called about missing ballots had requested them on Oct. 13, which Eveler said was anecdotal.
"Maybe the number 13 sticks in their mind, I don't know," Eveler said.
Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas said she was disappointed the county may have prevented citizens from voting.
"While human error was clearly a factor, I believe reduced time frames for the receipt of requests for and processing of absentee ballot provided under SB202, as well as the turnover in the Elections office, are also significant factors,” Silas said in the release.
Silas said the elections board will review and improve the county's absentee ballot process.
Voters who have not received a requested absentee ballot can vote in person on Nov. 8, where they can cancel their request.
