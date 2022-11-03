Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler Thursday cleared up concerns about absentee ballots that had spread on social media.
The confusion arose when, in response to an Atlanta media query, Eveler mentioned that it seemed like several voters who complained about their absentee ballot not arriving in a timely fashion had been mailed their ballot on Oct. 13.
That led to reports circulating, including on the social media pages of Cobb’s Democratic and Republican parties, that a large group of absentee ballots mailed out on Oct. 13 had been lost in the mail, which Eveler said is not the case.
She explained that her office always gets calls from voters who are concerned that they haven’t received their ballot in the mail yet. Elections staff always respond, she said, by telling voters the date it was mailed out. Once the ballot leaves the office, it’s in the hands of the postal service, and there is no tracking mechanism.
“It’s completely anecdotal,” Eveler told the MDJ. “As people (elections staff) are getting the calls, they were going ‘Hey, this one’s on the 13th too.’ … Maybe the number 13 sticks in their mind, I don’t know.”
Eveler said her comment to Atlanta media had been misinterpreted, and that she had not meant to imply a widespread issue with ballots that were mailed out on the 13th.
Eveler said there is no hard evidence that a significant number of absentee ballots have been lost.
Cobb elections reached out to the postal service, she said, to ensure they hadn’t misplaced a batch of mail.
“And they can’t see anything wrong … they don’t have any backlog of stuff going out,” she said.
However, in every election, some absentee ballots will get lost in the mail, or arrive later than the voter would prefer, she said.
“It’s just a normal kind of thing. They unfortunately get lost in the mail, they arrive later and then the voter has already voted in person. It does take a long time to get things through the mail,” Eveler said.
Voters who are concerned that they have not yet received an absentee ballot have other options. One is to vote in person — they will have to sign a form at the polling location to cancel their absentee ballot before doing so.
A second option is to fill out a form canceling the absentee and requesting a new one be sent in the mail. Voters can find the form at cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.
The third option is to continue to wait for the ballot to arrive.
If a voter receives their ballot and wants to return it quickly, they can submit it in-person at the main elections office (995 Roswell Street), hand-deliver it to the poll manager at any early voting location, or deposit it at one of the county’s ballot drop boxes during voting hours. For more information, visit the Cobb elections site.
