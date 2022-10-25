Another error related to election redistricting led to 111 voters casting a ballot in the Cobb school board Post 4 race, despite the fact that they live in Post 5, Cobb elections confirmed Tuesday.
The error was caused by a mistake in redistricting voters, and also affected the May primary, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said.
A group of voters — 1,112, to be exact — who are registered in precinct Sandy Plains 01 were “incorrectly coded” as Post 4 voters despite actually being Post 5 voters, Eveler said. Of that group, 111 voted in the Nov. 8 election before the error was caught.
Ballots are anonymous, and once cast cannot be retrieved or altered, so the ballots will be included in the election results.
The error wasn’t caught in the May primary election, so ineligible votes were presumably cast then, too. Neither candidate in Post 4 — incumbent Republican Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain and Democrat Catherine Pozniak — had a primary opponent.
Post 5, represented by Republican board member David Banks, is not on the ballot this year.
“We regret that there's a clerical error that didn't get caught until now,” Eveler said. “Certainly we want 100% accuracy, but that’s really hard to do with how complicated and tedious it is.”
Because of differing district lines for different government bodies, there are many different versions of the ballot, based on which district the voter lives in.
After the 2020 redistricting cycle, elections workers were staffed with sorting all of the voters, based on their address, into the correct districts.
Eveler said the error was limited to Post 5 voters casting ballots in the Post 4 election. There were not any Post 4 voters coded into Post 5, she said.
The error left some voters confused and calling the elections office, Eveler said.
“We are getting calls from some of these voters, because they voted for Post 4 in the primary, so they believe themselves to be in 4. And when we changed them to their correct district, they called and said ‘I'm missing District 4, I want to vote on that race.’ … They're thinking that they don't have the right thing on their ballot, but they actually do now.”
The Post 4 mishap is the second redistricting error identified in the general election in Cobb. Last week, elections staff discovered an error in which one street was erroneously left out of the Mableton cityhood vote. Voters within the boundaries of the proposed city are the only ones who get to vote on its creation.
Other redistricting issues occurred in the May primary, when Eveler said that up to 157 ballots were affected by an encoding error that led to some voters receiving incorrect ballots.
The issue in May caused some voters to receive ballots that were missing an election they were eligible to vote in, or included an election they were ineligible to vote in. Elections staff determined that dozens of voters had cast ballots in the wrong state House or state Senate district, and a handful of voters were erroneously included or excluded from voting for one of the proposed cities on the May ballot — East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings.
The margin of victory in Post 4 will determine whether the 111 incorrect ballots have legal consequences, Eveler said.
“I mean, it would be up to a judge to decide what to do,” she said. “And someone would have to challenge it (the result). But certainly, if it was less than 111 difference, then the loser, whoever that is, would mount a challenge, I'm sure.”
Eveler said that of those 111 ballots, 104 were cast in-person, and seven are absentee ballots that were accepted.
Once absentee ballots are accepted, they cannot be rejected or recast, Eveler said.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election began last week and continues through Nov. 4.
The Cobb County Legislative Delegation is meeting this Thursday from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom to discuss early voting so far in Cobb County, and will be joined by Eveler. The meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82078927063 (Meeting ID: 820 7892 7063).
