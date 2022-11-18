MARIETTA — The Cobb County Board of Elections voted Friday to recertify the results of the Nov. 8 election, two days after elections staff discovered that a memory card had not been uploaded.
The error was discovered after the board had initially certified the election on Tuesday. Once the card, containing 789 votes, was uploaded, it changed the outcome of a Kennesaw City Council race.
New results declared Lynette Burnette the winner of the race, demoting Madelyn Orochena, who had initially been declared winner, to second place.
The board indicated Friday that it planned to conduct an electronic recount of the Kennesaw race over the weekend, which Orochena had requested.
Board attorney Daniel White said that under state law, candidates who lose by less than 0.5% have an automatic right to demand a recount — Orochena lost by 31 votes, a margin of 0.32%. Elections Director Janine Eveler said her office would need to complete the recount before the state certifies the election on Monday.
At the board’s special-called meeting Friday at the main elections office, Orochena read a statement expressing her disappointment.
“After a loss, I would love to be able to graciously congratulate my opponent and swiftly turn my focus back to serving my community. But due to gross incompetence, lack of transparency and communication, I and so many others are left with no choice but to doubt this certification,” Orochena told the board.
Burnette was not in attendance Friday, but told the Journal in a Thursday statement she was “humbled to have the opportunity to serve the people of Kennesaw.”
“It may have been an unconventional election; however, I look forward (to) keeping Kennesaw the best community,” Burnette said.
The board voted 2-1 to recertify the results. Board Chair Tori Silas and member Steve Bruning voted in favor, board member Pat Gartland was opposed. Jessica Brooks and Jennifer Mosbacher were absent.
Per Eveler, elections staff indicated on a log sheet that the card had been received from the precinct and uploaded. But during preparation for an audit, it became clear the upload had not happened.
Robert Sinners, a spokesman for the secretary of state, said the office had opened an investigation into the matter, “to determine exactly what happened, why it happened, and what election officials need to do to prevent future incidents.”
Silas said the board took the errors seriously and said there would be “a root cause analysis, basically trying to get down to the bottom of why these errors occurred.”
“I do note that some of them are, it's human error. None of us is perfect. But there are far reaching consequences for errors such as these that took place, that infringe upon constitutional rights, and that's just not something that I personally take lightly,” Silas said, addressing Orochena.
Silas said that however regretful the error was, the board has a duty to count all ballots.
“Given this process, we do have to move forward with a recertification,” she said.
Gartland told the Journal after the meeting he voted against recertification because “we've got a lot of discrepancies, and I'm concerned.”
Eveler has said that the memory card error, and others during this election cycle, were partly due to a large number of new staffers. Many of her top lieutenants left the elections office after the 2020 election.
“It's human error, not the machine,” Gartland said. “Janine’s had to keep hiring these people, we got new people and there were mistakes made.”
Silas and Eveler appeared before the Cobb Board of Commissioners at its Thursday night meeting to outline the error and others which occurred this cycle.
In another critical error, the elections office failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots on time. That mistake was discovered just days before the election, and staff scrambled to overnight mail ballots and secure a court order extending the deadline for them to be returned.
Other errors in the election mapping process led to some voters casting ballots in the wrong district. Those mistakes, discovered during early voting, did not affect enough votes to change the outcome of any race, the elections office determined.
“Over the years that I've been on the board, I've come to appreciate the amount of complexity that is accompanied with our elections process, and also the amount of pride that our employees take in providing our services,” Lisa Cupid, chair of the Board of Commissioners, said at Thursday’s meeting. “And know that there are questions that come up every election cycle.”
“But certainly, the issues that have come up this time, they exceed any number of issues that I ever have known us to experience, at least during the time that I've been here.”
Mary Klein, Orochena’s mother, attended the Friday Board of Elections meeting, and asked Silas whether there would be any consequences for the people who made the mistake.
“I am not aware of any consequences at this time,” Silas said.
Holly Lacour, Orochena’s neighbor, also attended the meeting, holding a sign that read, “So, today ya sure-sure with the results?”
“(It’s) frustrating to see my neighbor lose in such a messy election,” Lacour said after the meeting. “But votes are votes and I want them all to be counted.”
The Kennesaw special election for Post 1 was triggered when former Councilman James “Doc” Eaton resigned his seat in June over the reopening of controversial Confederate-themed shop Wildman’s in downtown Kennesaw.
The five-member Kennesaw City Council is elected citywide, and the race to replace Eaton drew seven candidates. The city charter stipulates that the winning candidate only needs to receive the most votes, not a majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.