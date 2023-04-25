MARIETTA — This week, the Cobb Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify the Mableton runoff election results for mayor and four City Council races.
Of 47,282 eligible voters, there were 6,124 ballots cast in the race, a turnout of 12.95%. That was slightly higher than the turnout for the March 21 special election of 6,084 ballots cast, or 12.9%.
Of 13 provisional ballots cast, 11 were accepted, while 118 of 145 absentee ballots were submitted and counted.
Michael Owens won the election for mayor over Aaron Carman. In District 2, Dami Oladipo defeated Monica DeLancy, while Keisha Jeffcoat defeated Yashica Marshall in District 3. Patricia Auch won in District 4, defeating Cassandra Brown, while TJ Ferguson won the race for District 5, beating Cheryl Davis.
Cobb Elections Manager Kara Pringle said there was “an isolated incident” at the Pebblebrook 01 voting precinct that led to four voters there receiving incorrect ballots.
The problem stemmed from a voter who did not have the District 3 City Council race on his ballot, though he should have, according to Cobb spokesman Ross Cavitt.
In order to receive the correct ballot, the voter needed his information manually entered into the elections system, Pringle told the elections board Monday.
However, she added, a poll worker assumed the issue applied to all voters who visited the polling place after the fact. That poll worker proceeded to manually enter their information, leading them to receive the incorrect ballot.
Tori Silas, chair of the Cobb elections board, said she spoke with Pringle about the situation on the day of the election. From what she understood, the person in the wrong district lived on a street that was split between two different council districts.
A forensic review determined the issue did not impact the race for City Council District 3, where the incident occurred. The margin of victory for Jeffcoat in the District 3 race was 156 votes.
“In the future, the poll workers will be given further training on this situation if it occurs again,” Pringle said.
The city charter passed in the 2021 legislative session states that the terms of the initial mayor and council will begin “immediately after their election.”
Owens told the MDJ a swearing-in ceremony for him and the new members of the City Council – only District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon has been sworn in to date – will be held May 13 at South Cobb High School.
Owens added that he and the council are looking for a large space they can use in the interim for their meetings.
Terms for the first council will be staggered with three members (Districts 2, 4 and 6) serving from March 2023-December 2025, while the mayor and other three (Districts 1, 3 and 5) will serve from March 2023-December 2027. All members of successive councils will serve four-year terms, and no elected officials in Mableton will be permitted to serve more than three consecutive terms.
Here are the certified results for each of the five runoffs:
Mayor of Mableton
♦ AARON CARMAN — 2,706 votes
♦ MICHAEL OWENS — 3,404 votes
City Council District 2
♦ MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 270 votes
♦ DAMI OLADAPO — 303 votes
City Council District 3
♦ KEISHA JEFFCOAT — 637 votes
♦ YASHICA MARSHALL — 481 votes
City Council District 4
♦ PATRICIA J. AUCH — 1,269 votes
♦ CASSANDRA LYNN BROWN — 963 votes
City Council District 5
♦ CHERYL DAVIS — 530 votes
♦ TJ FERGUSON — 584 votes
