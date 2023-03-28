The Cobb County Board of Elections has voted unanimously to certify the March 21 Mableton mayor and City Council election results, and also approved an early voting schedule for the April 18 runoff election.
In five of the races, no candidate won more than 50% of the vote, and thus will move to runoffs between the top two vote-getters. Runoffs will be held in the mayor's race and the council races in Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler said at the board meeting that out of the 47,282 eligible voters in Mableton, there were 6,084 ballots cast, a turnout of 12.9%.
"We did not have any anomalies or issues that would cause there to be a question about this election, so I request the board certify the Mableton city election from March 21, 2023," Eveler said.
The board then voted 5-0 Monday to certify the results.
The board also voted 5-0 to approve one week of early voting for the runoff. Two early voting locations, the Mable House Arts Center and the South Cobb Community Center, will be open from Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Erick Allen, a former state representative who now chairs the Cobb Democrats, had asked for an additional early voting location south of Veterans Memorial Highway to increase access.
Eveler told the board she wasn't aware of any other locations in that area the county had used for voting before, and that even if they found a location, it would have to be surveyed by staff to ensure its adequacy. The board opted to stick with the two locations it used for the first round of voting.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/communications/info-center/mableton.
Listed below are the certified Mableton election results.
Mayor of Mableton
- AARON CARMAN — 2,162 votes
- LATONIA LONG — 1,479 votes
- MICHAEL MURPHY — 561 votes
- MICHAEL OWENS — 1,852 votes
City Council District 1
- RON S. DAVIS — 233 votes
- DEBORAH JOHNSON — 212 votes
City Council District 2
- MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 210 votes
- DAMI OLADAPO — 182 votes
- KISHA N. SCOTT — 159 votes
City Council District 3
- VICTOR ARNOLD — 55 votes
- KEISHA JEFFCOAT — 354 votes
- BARRY TYLER KREBS — 259 votes
- YASHICA MARSHALL — 271 votes
- WILLIAM WILSON — 199 votes
City Council District 4
- JENNIFER ANTHONY — 81 votes
- PATRICIA J. AUCH — 1,000 votes
- CASSANDRA LYNN BROWN — 440 votes
- HEIDI DASINGER — 257 votes
- ROBERT GRAHAM — 44 votes
- SHANEQUA E. MOORE — 244 votes
- BRIAN PATRICK — 67 votes
- ROBB PENDLETON — 55 votes
City Council District 5
- CHERYL DAVIS — 343 votes
- CHIJIOKE EBBIS — 100 votes
- TJ FERGUSON — 443 votes
- STEPHANIE JOY LOOSE — 194 votes
City Council District 6
- DEBORA HERNDON — 539 votes
