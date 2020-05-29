Cobb Elections announced a precinct change for the June 9 primary.
Voters in Cobb's Sweetwater 02 precinct will have to cast their ballots at Floyd Middle School, at 4803 Floyd Road in Mableton, according to Janine Eveler, director of the elections department.
The precinct's usual location is Presbyterian Village at 2000 East-West Connector in Austell.
"Back in April, we had reached out to Presbyterian Village because it is a senior living community and they assured us that they were committed to being a polling place," Eveler said. "However, as the pandemic has continued and since they are restricting visitors from their property, they notified us that they cannot be a poll after all."
Floyd Middle currently houses the Mableton 04, precinct. Both Mableton 04 and Sweetwater 02 will vote in the school's gym, and signs will be placed to direct voters to the correct side of the room, Eveler said.
Signs will be placed at Presbyterian Village directing voters to the temporary new location.
