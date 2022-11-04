On Friday, the last day of early voting before the Nov. 8 election, the number of Cobb Countians who had voted early in-person set a new record, surpassing the total for the 2020 presidential election.
As of about 5 p.m. Friday, about 176,500 voters had cast a ballot in-person, according to Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
In 2020, the early in-person total was 174,379, and in 2018, it was 111,544.
With two hours left until polls closed at 7 p.m., the number of Cobb voters who had cast a ballot Friday had already reached about 14,600, the highest of any day during the three weeks of early voting.
The surge led to long lines at several early voting locations across Cobb.
The Smyrna Community Center saw the longest lines, reaching 70 minutes at some points. Lines at the South Cobb Regional Library and the Ben Robertson Community Center reached about an hour.
The two early voting locations in east Cobb often saw lines of 20 to 30 minutes. Other locations, however, saw lines of 15 minutes or less for most of the day, such as the West Cobb Regional Library and the Collar Park Community Center.
As of the end of day Thursday, Cobb Elections had issued 30,725 absentee ballots. A little more than 19,000 of those had been returned, and about 18,700 have been accepted (absentee ballots must be accepted or rejected within three days of being returned).
Between the early in-person vote and absentee ballots that have been accepted, more than 38% of Cobb voters have cast a ballot so far.
Statewide, as of Friday morning, about 2.06 million Georgians had voted in person, the Georgia secretary of state’s office said.
The state expected the final total to exceed 2.4 million by the end of the day, setting a record for a gubernatorial election.
“2.4 million voters will turnout during Early Voting,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “That alone reflects that our Early Voting infrastructure is among the nation’s best.”
As of Tuesday, 204,549 ballots have been returned to county election offices, the secretary of state’s office said.
Hiccups
While Cobb has seen record turnout this election, there have been a few hiccups.
Elections staff were alerted to the most recent error late this week, discovering that eight street segments had been coded by elections staff as being in Post 2 of the Cobb County Board of Education, when they should have been coded as Post 6.
The error occurred after the Cobb school board maps were redrawn as part of the redistricting process. District lines for school boards and other government bodies are redrawn every 10 years, to ensure each district is roughly equal in population.
The error resulted in 121 voters being placed in the wrong district. Cobb Elections determined that 22 of those voters already voted before the mistake was caught. Ballots are anonymous, and once cast cannot be retrieved or altered, so the ballots will be included in the election results.
It also means that ineligible votes were likely cast in the Post 2 primary election, when there were two candidates from each party on the ballot.
A similar error was discovered in the Post 4 school board election during the second week of early voting, which led to 111 voters casting a ballot in the Post 4 race, despite the fact that they live in Post 5.
Eveler said both issues were caused by human error — the same employee, in fact.
Similar redistricting issues also affected the primary elections.
Whether there are legal consequences for the redistricting issues depends on the margin of victory in each race. If a race is decided by less than the number of ineligible ballots cast, the loser could challenge the results in court.
Cobb Democrats Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur criticized the way the redistricting issues had been handled.
“I think this is probably a more far-reaching problem than anyone is letting on,” Bettadapur said. “... It’s being reacted to, if a voter stands up and says, ‘Hey, there was a problem with my ballot.’”
Eveler during the primary had said some issues were caused by the short timeline between the redistricted maps being approved by the state legislature and the May election.
“That’s all well and good, but the primary is over, and we’ve had how many months? Six months to take a better look at these maps and mapping and ballots and data, and that apparently hasn’t been done,” Bettadapur said.
Bettadapur added that candidates and parties invest resources based on the county’s voter rolls, which in some cases have turned out to be inaccurate. She called for a more redundant process that catches the mistakes before an election.
“The Board (of Elections) has tried to exercise a little more oversight. But it’s definitely not where it needs to be,” Bettadapur said.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, too, said the errors were unfortunate.
“The Democrats weren’t saying anything in the primary,” she said. “It’s whose ox is gored. And I mean, we just want it to be right. And the voters deserve for it to be right.”
Grubbs agrees with her counterpart about board oversight.
“With regard to the redistricting issues, and not having things correct in the elections office, that definitely needs to be looked at and there definitely needs to be some accountability there.”
Snail mail
In the waning days of the election, some complaints have also emerged regarding absentee ballots moving slowly through the mail, and in some cases never arriving.
Elections staff are required by state law to mail out absentee ballots within three days of receiving the application, a timeline Eveler says her office has met. Once mailed out, it’s in the hands of the postal service.
As Election Day approaches, voters anxious about a ballot arriving have the option to instead vote in person. Or, they can cancel the initial absentee ballot and have a new one be sent.
James Tutwiler lives in west Marietta with his wife. They are both disabled — Tutwiler said they requested absentee ballots weeks ago. As of Friday, the ballots had still not arrived.
Frustrated with waiting, they drove to the main elections office Friday morning and voted in person instead.
Even though Tutwiler is a retired postal service employee himself, he’s the “first to admit that the service has deteriorated somewhat.”
“I do have frustration with the federal organization that I worked for. Because to me, it’s uncalled for,” Tutwiler said.
He was, however, impressed with how the county assisted them and other disabled people voting.
“It was very professional, the people there were very accommodating,” he said.
Smyrna resident Carey Bewley has been helping her husband try to vote absentee while he is hospitalized.
“It would be nice to be able to pop over … but not everyone has that luxury,” Bewley said.
She said elections staff mailed his ballot on Oct. 13, and it never arrived.
“You’re doing the right thing, you’re requesting it, you’re providing all the information, and then things don’t happen as planned,” Bewley said.
Worried that it wouldn’t arrive, her husband earlier this week signed an affidavit canceling the first ballot and requesting a new one be mailed. Fortunately, it arrived Friday.
Eveler said that in every election, ballots are lost by the postal service, or arrive too late. Her office has no way of tracking how long it takes, on average, for a ballot to be sent through the mail. The number of absentee ballot-related complaints this cycle does not seem atypical, she said.
Eveler also didn’t rule out the possibility that mistakes may have been made by election workers when issuing the absentee ballots.
“We are doing some analysis of absentee ballots,” Eveler said. “People have been calling, so we’re looking at if there was a slow mail-out, what maybe on our side could have contributed to them not going out as soon as they should have. … It’s possible that we have some retraining to do or process improvement.”
