The Cobb County Board of Elections Friday recertified the Nov. 8 election results. The results had initially been certified on Tuesday, but had to be updated when elections staff discovered that a memory card containing 789 votes had not been uploaded.
The new results changed the outcome of the Kennesaw City Council special election. A recount of that election is now underway.
Listed below are the results the Board of Elections recertified Friday afternoon. Results listed contain votes cast in Cobb County only.
The U.S. Senate election is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Federal and Statewide Offices
U.S. Senate
Herschel Junior Walker (R) 40.49% 125,795
Raphael Warnock (I) (D) 56.78% 176,385
Chase Oliver (L) 2.73% 8,472
State Constitutional Offices
Governor
Brian Kemp (I) (R) 47.31% 147,698
Stacey Abrams (D) 51.85% 161,872
Shane Hazel (L) 0.85% 2,645
Lt. Governor
Burt Jones (R) 44.18% 136,609
Charlie Bailey (D) 52.94% 163,685
Ryan Graham (L) 2.88% 8,902
Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger (I) (R) 47.68% 147,717
Bee Nguyen (D) 49.31% 152,756
Ted Metz (L) 3.01% 9,310
Attorney General
Chris Carr (I) (R) 45.16% 139,889
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D) 52.97% 164,104
Martin Cowen (L) 1.87% 5,800
Commissioner of Agriculture
Tyler Harper (R) 46.68% 143,834
Nakita Hemingway (D) 50.43% 155,415
David Raudabaugh (L) 2.89% 8,902
Commissioner of Insurance
John King (I) (R) 48.35% 148,576
Janice Laws Robinson (D) 51.65% 158,724
State School Superintendent
Richard Woods (I) (R) 47.81% 147,429
Alisha Thomas Searcy (D) 52.19% 160,960
Commissioner of Labor
Bruce Thompson (R) 45.61% 140,271
William "Will" Boddie, Jr (D) 50.97% 156,735
Emily Anderson (L) 3.42% 10,515
Federal District Offices
U.S. House
D6
Rich McCormick (R) 55.33% 44,282
Bob Christian (D) 44.67% 35,746
D11
Barry Loudermilk (I) (R) 49.67% 75,670
Antonio Daza (D) 50.33% 76,672
D13
Caesar Gonzales (R) 27.31% 12,003
David Scott (I) (D) 72.69% 31,947
D14
Marjorie Taylor Greene (I) (R) 33.50% 10,766
Marcus Flowers (D) 66.50% 21,371
State District Offices
State Senate
D6
Fred Glass (R) 45.28% 16,546
Jason Esteves (D) 54.72% 19,993
D32
Kay Kirkpatrick (I) (R) 52.41% 20,815
Sylvia L. Bennett (D) 47.59% 18,904
D33
Michael Rhett (I) (D) 100% 47,887
D37
Ed Setzler (R) 57.98% 49,017
Vanessa Parker (D) 42.02% 35,517
D38
Horacena Tate (I) (D) 100% 33,615
D56
John Albers (I) (R) 58.15% 27,498
Patrick Thompson (D) 41.84% 19,779
State House
D22
Jordan Ridley (R) 52.41% 6,089
Stacee Lashone Hill (D) 47.59% 5,529
D34
Devan Seabaugh (I) (R) 62.19% 19,155
Dorothy Coker (D) 37.81% 11,645
D35
Robert Trim (R) 44.01% 8,769
Lisa Campbell (D) 55.99% 11,156
D36
Ginny Ehrhart (I) (R) 62.93% 19,649
James F. Ryner (D) 37.07% 11,576
D37
Marites "Tess" Redding (R) 42.59% 8,774
Mary Frances Williams (I) (D) 57.41% 11,825
D38
David Wilkerson (I) (D) 100% 18,275
D39
Olivia Angel (R) 21.60% 4,308
Terry Cummings (D) 78.40% 15,634
D40
Fun Fong (R) 35.79% 9,623
Doug Stoner (D) 64.21% 17,265
D41
James Allen Rodi (R) 29.00% 4,630
Michael Smith (I) (Dem) 71.00% 11,336
D42
Teri Anulewicz (I) (D) 100.00% 14,693
D43
Anna J. Tillman (R) 43.86% 8,293
Solomon Adesanya (D) 56.14% 10,614
D44
Don L. Parsons (I) (R) 55.71% 9,623
Willie Mae Oyogoa (D) 44.29% 7,650
D45
Sharon Cooper (I) (R) 58.89% 18,572
Dustin McCormick (D) 41.11% 12,966
D46
John Carson (I) (R) 58.16% 13,344
Micheal Garza (D) 41.84% 9,601
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
1
Yes 89.80% 272,736
No 10.20% 30,981
2
Yes 91.93% 281,413
No 8.07% 24,693
Statewide Referendums
1
Yes 55.43% 165,024
No 44.57% 132,691
2
Yes 75.09% 224,654
No 24.91% 74,545
County Contest
Solicitor General
Courtney Martin Brubaker (R) 47.68% 145,881
Makia Metzger (D) 52.32% 160,095
County Commission
D1
Keli Gambrill (I) (R) 100% 72,731
D3
JoAnn K. Birrell (I) (R) 57.44% 53,862
Christine Triebsch (D) 42.56% 39,908
County BOE
D2
Stephen M. George, Jr. (R) 31.44% 10,763
Becky Sayler (D) 68.56% 23,468
D4
David Chastain (I) (R) 53.89% 25,548
Catherine Pozniak (D) 46.11% 21,862
D6
Nichelle A. Davis (D) 100% 27,615
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor - Cobb County
Fred Wood Snell III (I) 100% 252,980
Special Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor - Cobb County
John I. Loyd 100.00% 253,361
Special City Council Post 1 - Kennesaw
Jason Acree 13.74% 1,320
David Blinkhorn 13.29% 1,277
Jon Fred Bothers 10.74% 1,032
Daniel Bowie 12.32% 1,184
Lynette Burnette 18.27% 1,756
Anthony Gutierrez 13.69% 1,315
Madelyn Orochena 17.95% 1,725
Cityhood Question - Mableton
Yes 53.01% 13,191
No 46.99% 11,694
