SOUTH COBB — Cobb County citizens flocked to the polls this Election Day to vote in the 2022 midterm elections.
Marquee races on the ballot included Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s rematch against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker. Cobb’s four congressional districts will each elect representatives to the U.S. House, and Cobb voters will elect state House representatives and state Senators in 20 districts.
On the local level, there were elections for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and the Cobb County Board of Education.
Additionally, voters in South Cobb voted on whether to incorporate a new city of Mableton.
The MDJ visited Calvary Baptist Church of Austell and the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton, two polling places that were calm on Election Day. Poll watchers for both parties had little to watch as a small and steady stream of voters cast their votes with no wait.
Lines may have been short in part because, by the end of early voting last week, 181,481 Cobb voters had already cast a ballot in person. Early in-person voting in Cobb saw record turnout, topping the number seen in the 2018 midterms (111,544) and the 2020 presidential election (174,379).
Cobb had a few Election Day snags. The county announced that two polling locations, Ben Robertson Community Center and Fair Oaks Community Center, would remain open past 7 p.m. because they opened late.
A more serious issue occurred in the final days before Election Day, when Cobb elections announced that staff failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. A judge granted an extension of the usual absentee ballot return deadline for voters affected by the mistake.
At the polls, the MDJ asked voters about their experience and their concerns in these midterms.
Richard Brantley, a 63-year-old trade worker and educator who lives in Cobb, said he is most worried about the state of democracy.
“The republic is working well, but our democracy is challenged,” Brantley said.
He added that he was surprised how quickly he was able to vote — he was prepared to wait in line for hours if need be.
In a Landmark Communications poll released Monday, 52% of Georgians said inflation or the economy was the most important issue, 17% said it was abortion and 13% said it was election integrity and voting rights.
Brantley was also worried about the price of gas and inflation, but said that he did not assign blame to either party for inflation. He said his concerns led him to vote straight Democrat in this year’s midterm, despite disagreements he has with the party.
Jason, a 43-year-old voter from Mableton who works in finance, split his ticket. Jason, who declined to give his last name, said he looks at each candidate and weighs their platform against his beliefs, rather than only judging a candidate by their party.
Jason said he did not support the referendum that would make Mableton a city because he worried funds would be mismanaged. He pointed at the city of Stonecrest as an example of incorporation going poorly for an area.
Jaquelin Montesino, a high school student from Mableton and first-time voter, said she voted in favor of Mableton cityhood because she wants to see more teachers in Mableton schools.
She said she was nervous to vote for the first time but was glad she did.
“I felt like my words might actually make a change,” Montesino said.
