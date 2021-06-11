As of Friday morning, fewer than 2,500 people had cast a ballot in Tuesday’s special election for the Georgia House seat formerly held by Republican Bert Reeves.
The district, which includes Kennesaw and part of Marietta, has 42,089 registered voters, according to Cobb elections director Janine Eveler. In November, Reeves won reelection against Democrat Priscilla Smith with 56% of the vote.
But his resignation in May — Reeves was offered a high-level job at his alma mater, the Georgia Institute of Technology — triggered a special election, in which five candidates are vying for the seat. They are:
♦ David Blinkhorn, a Republican and former Kennesaw city councilman;
♦ Sam Hensley Jr., a Democrat, attorney and screenwriter;
♦ Chris Neill, a Libertarian, former educator and Georgia Tech employee crafting engineering curricula for high school students;
♦ Devan Seabaugh, a Republican and executive at Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service
♦ And Priscilla Smith, a Democrat, educator and artist.
In the election’s waning days, candidates have appeared, or were scheduled to appear, at events hosted by local organizations, including the Kennesaw Business Association, the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club and the Cobb County Democratic Committee.
The race is a “jungle primary,” meaning all candidates run on one ballot, regardless of party. To win, a candidate must receive the majority of votes, or 50% plus one. Otherwise, the top two finishers will advance to a July 13 runoff.
Georgia’s 34th House District has never had a special election before, according to Eveler. The last House special election in Cobb was in 2011, in House District 43. Only 7.5% of registered voters there cast a ballot in that election, Eveler said.
In addition to the 2,424 votes cast in-person during the three week early voting period, 151 people have returned absentee ballots, out of 240 issued. Another 110 absentee ballot requests have been rejected, and one actual ballot has been rejected, according to the Cobb elections department website.
Last week — when the number of rejected absentee ballot applications stood at 100 — Eveler said nearly all were thrown out because the applicant did not live in District 34, something she said was common during special elections.
Of the votes cast so far, 1,540 were cast at the Cobb Elections and Registration office on Whitlock Avenue and 884 were cast at the North Cobb Library.
The three-week early voting period ended Friday evening. On Election Day, precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Precincts that will open Tuesday are:
♦ Big Shanty 01 — First United Lutheran Church
♦ 3481 Campus Loop Road
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30144
♦
Cheatham Hill 02 — Mercy Hill Church
♦ 287 Mt. Calvary Road
♦ Marietta, GA 30064
♦
Elizabeth 01 — Cobb EMC
♦ 1000 EMC Parkway
♦ Marietta, GA 30060
♦
Hayes 01 — Hayes Elementary School
♦ 1501 Kennesaw Due West Road
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30152
♦
Kennesaw 1A — Kennesaw First Baptist Church
♦ 2958 North Main Street
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30144
♦
Kennesaw 2A — New Beginnings United Methodist Church
♦ 2975 Cobb Parkway
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30152
♦
Kennesaw 3A — Ben Robertson Community Center
♦ 2753 Watts Drive
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30144
♦
Kennesaw 4A — Kennesaw First Baptist Church
♦ 2958 North Main Street
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30144
♦
Kemp 01 — Due West United Methodist Church
♦ 3956 Due West Road
♦ Marietta, GA 30064
♦
Marietta 2A — Marietta High School
♦ 1171 Whitlock Avenue
♦ Marietta, GA 30064
♦
Marietta 3A — Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
♦ 566 Whitlock Avenue
♦ Marietta, GA 30064
♦
Marietta 4A — Maple Ave United Methodist Church
♦ 63 Maple Avenue
♦ Marietta, GA 30064
♦
Marietta 4B — Tommy Nobis Center
♦ 1480 Bells Ferry Road
♦ Marietta, GA 30066
♦
Marietta 4C — New Salem Baptist Church
♦ 836 New Salem Rd
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30152
♦
Marietta 5B — Turner Chapel Cathedral
♦ 492 North Marietta Parkway
♦ Marietta, GA 30060
♦
Pine Mountain 01 — Pine Mountain Middle School
♦ 2720 Pine Mountain Circle
♦ Kennesaw, GA 30152
♦
Pine Mountain 02 — Burnt Hickory Church of Christ
♦ 2330 Burnt Hickory Road
♦ Marietta, GA 30064
To read the MDJ’s full coverage of the race, visit Cobb Election Central under the “News” tab on mdjonline.com.
