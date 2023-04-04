The Cobb Board of Elections met Tuesday afternoon to clarify the hiring process for outgoing Elections Director Janine Eveler’s replacement.
Board Chair Tori Silas said the meeting was not about making any decisions, but instead focused on aligning the board’s expectations for the hiring process with those of Cobb County staff.
Silas went through the steps the board has taken thus far in the process of finding a replacement for Eveler, who announced in late January she would retire her post after the Mableton municipal elections.
Silas recounted the steps the board has taken thus far in the process to fill Eveler’s post, including posting the open position on March 1, according to county procedures, and then taking it down on March 15.
“If anyone has applied for a position, to go for two-plus weeks without taking any action is not necessarily common, but obviously we need to be very deliberate in the process of recruitment, assessing the applicant and then subsequent interviews and any determination of any offer to be extended,” Silas said.
LaTasha Garvin, Cobb’s employment services manager, answered questions from board members about the ongoing process.
She recommended a panel with an odd number of people conduct an initial phone interview of candidates meeting the minimum qualifications for the role.
Silas noted the phone interview panel, which might be three or five people, would report back to the board on their discussions with candidates.
However, there will also be an in-person interview panel, she added, that will consist of the five Board of Elections members, Cobb Public Services Agency Director Jatunn Gibson, two other director-level staff members in Cobb and a “long-term elections director from another county.”
One question that came up among a few board members was the timeline for background checks.
Garvin said the background check would be conducted after an offer is made to the sole finalist for the job.
