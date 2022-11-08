CUMBERLAND — Voters returned Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain to a third term Tuesday night, ensuring that Republicans will continue to control the Cobb County Board of Education.
Chastain led his Democratic challenger Catherine Pozniak 55% to 45% as of 11:40 p.m., according to unofficial results. Chastain had received 21,061 votes to Pozniak’s 17,034 votes, with all but one of the district’s 29 precincts completed.
Chastain represents Post 4 in northeast Cobb. Of the four school board seats controlled by Republicans, only Chastain’s was on the ballot this year — defeating him was the Democrats’ only shot at flipping the board.
“Now it’s just spending the next four years doing what I've been doing, trying to support our parents, our kids and our educators in one of the best school districts to teach, lead and learn,” Chastain told the Journal late Tuesday night.
Pozniak did not immediately return calls seeking comment but wrote on social media that she had called Chastain to concede.
The Cobb County School District is the second largest district in the state, educating more than 100,000 students across 112 schools. It is the largest employer in the county and manages a $1.4 billion budget.
Control of the school board has remained in Republican hands, even as Cobb has voted blue in the past three presidential elections and elected Democrats to most county offices.
The school board has been bitterly divided in recent years over issues such as masking and other COVID-19 protocols, critical race theory, school safety measures and more. It was also rocked when Democrats requested, and were granted, a special review of the system by Cognia, its accreditation agency. Cognia initially issued a report with recommendations to improve board governance, closing the student achievement gap, and fiscal responsibility, but later voided its own review, saying it was flawed work produced by volunteers.
The board's district maps were redrawn after the 2020 Census. A group of parents, backed by civil rights and left-leaning groups, have sued over the maps, alleging they unconstitutionally disenfranchise voters of color.
As expected, Democrats retained control of the two other school board seats on the ballot this year.
In Post 2, Democrat Becky Sayler was leading with 69% of the vote over Republican Stephen George as of 1140 p.m. Sayler will replace Dr. Jaha Howard, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic state school superintendent nomination.
And in Post 6, Democrat Nichelle Davis was elected unopposed, and will replace Charisse Davis, who did not seek reelection.
Chastain attributed his victory to his experience and his campaign’s work getting his message out.
“I think most thinking people did the research and knew from my experience that I sincerely want to serve Cobb,” he said. “... Experience counts. And it's not only my experience serving on the board, it's my experience living for over 55 years in Cobb, and my experience of being a parent of Cobb students, and my experience of having grandkids. I think people understand that, that it's not about credentials, it's about representing the community.”
During early voting, Cobb elections staff discovered a mapping error which allowed 111 voters to cast a ballot in the Post 4 race, despite the fact that they live in Post 5. At the time, Elections Director said the election could be challenged in court if it was decided by a margin of 111 or less. Chastain led by 4,027 votes as of press time.
The race grew increasingly fierce ahead of Election Day. Pozniak filed an ethics complaint with the state against Chastain, and both candidates attacked each other’s financial backers. Allies of Chastain took aim at Pozniak’s handling of her property taxes. And parody social media pages were created to mock Chastain and fellow Republicans on the board.
“This is a school board race after all. And it really got amplified. And I was challenged by the fact that I'd never been in a race quite like this,” Chastain said.
The chairman celebrated his victory at Yard House in the Battery Atlanta with a group of friends and supporters. Republicans milled about the development surrounding Truist Park, where Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker also held their election night parties.
On scene was another school board Republican, Brad Wheeler, who said maintaining the GOP majority was important “to keep the school district headed in the same direction.”
Among others who stopped by Chastain’s election night watch party was U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.
“I think it’s very important that he retains his seat on the school board, because we have to have that balance," Loudermilk said. "Every voice has to have a representative, and so I think it’s just very important, especially how critical education is right now. We’re seeing a transition in education.
“In fact, when you look at the national polls, Republicans are beginning to take over as being that party that can do the best for education, and a lot of that is because of having the parents’ voice involved. And so he has done an excellent job of that, representing the people, and we need him on the school board.”
