At midnight Tuesday, attorney Angela Brown was leading in the race for Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green's seat, with 34,784 votes, per the Cobb County Board of Elections' unofficial results. Green had 21,375 votes.
Brown is an associate magistrate Cobb County judge and a partner at Moore Brown Law Group PC.
Green has been a Cobb County Superior Court judge for 10 years. In 2014, he started the county's Veterans Court program.
Cobb County has 10 Superior Court judges, who each serve four-year terms.
