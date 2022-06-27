Cobb County Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas.
Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler
The following results from the June 21 runoff election were certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections Monday afternoon in a 5-0 vote.
The election saw 34,524 Cobb voters cast a ballot, representing turnout of 6.64%.
Numbers and percentages reflect Cobb County votes only and do not include the total votes cast for statewide offices and other districts that extend beyond Cobb borders.
CHARLIE BAILEY — 12,203 votes
KWANZA HALL — 6,617 votes
DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 3,003 votes
BEE NGUYEN — 15,831 votes
RAPHAEL BAKER — 5,831 votes
JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 12,379 votes
WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 11,095 votes
NICOLE HORN — 7,359 votes
JAKE EVANS — 3,435 votes
RICH MCCORMICK — 6,744 votes
TERRY CUMMINGS — 1,409 votes
MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 1,072 votes
SONJA N. BROWN — 21,171 votes
JAMES K. LUTTRELL — 12,017 votes
LATONIA P. HINES — 203 votes
NATALIE KENG — 188 votes
