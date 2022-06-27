The following results from the June 21 runoff election were certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections Monday afternoon in a 5-0 vote.

The election saw 34,524 Cobb voters cast a ballot, representing turnout of 6.64%.

Numbers and percentages reflect Cobb County votes only and do not include the total votes cast for statewide offices and other districts that extend beyond Cobb borders.

Lieutenant Governor - Dem

CHARLIE BAILEY — 12,203 votes

KWANZA HALL — 6,617 votes

Secretary of State - Dem

DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 3,003 votes

BEE NGUYEN — 15,831 votes

Commissioner of Insurance - Dem

RAPHAEL BAKER — 5,831 votes

JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 12,379 votes

Commissioner of Labor - Dem

WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 11,095 votes

NICOLE HORN — 7,359 votes

U.S. Congressional District 6 - Rep

JAKE EVANS — 3,435 votes

RICH MCCORMICK — 6,744 votes

State House of Representatives - District 39 - Dem

TERRY CUMMINGS — 1,409 votes

MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 1,072 votes

Judge - Superior Court - Cobb Judicial Circuit (Flournoy)

SONJA N. BROWN — 21,171 votes

JAMES K. LUTTRELL — 12,017 votes

Special City Council - Ward 2 - Smyrna

LATONIA P. HINES — 203 votes

NATALIE KENG — 188 votes

