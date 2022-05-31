IMG_7703.JPG

Pictured are voters waiting in line at the Tim Lee Senior Center in east Cobb on May 20. 

 Hunter Riggall

The following results were certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections Tuesday afternoon. Numbers and percentages reflect Cobb County votes only and do not include the total votes cast for statewide offices and other districts that extend beyond Cobb borders.

East Cobb cityhood

YES — 5,900 votes (26.59%)

NO — 16,290 votes (73.41%)

Lost Mountain cityhood

YES — 10,901 votes (42.07%)

NO — 15,011 votes (57.93%)

Vinings cityhood

YES — 1,278 votes (45.55%)

NO — 1,591 votes (55.45%)

U.S. Senate — Rep

GARY W. BLACK — 9,860 votes (11.09%)

JOSH CLARK — 3,700 votes (4.16%)

KELVIN KING — 4,416 votes (4.97%)

JONATHAN “JON” MCCOLUMN — 3,074 votes (3.46%)

LATHAM SADDLER — 13,085 votes (14.71%)

HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER — 54,797 votes (61.62%)

U.S. Senate — Dem

TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY — 2,535 votes (4.10%)

RAPHAEL WARNOCK (I) — 59,248 votes (95.90%)

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Rep

JAKE EVANS — 6,439 votes (22.72%)

BYRON GATEWOOD — 1,862 votes (6.57%)

MEAGAN HANSON — 3,019 votes (10.65%)

BLAKE HARBIN — 1,096 votes (3.87%)

RICH MCCORMICK — 10,660 votes (37.61%)

PAULETTE SMITH — 380 votes (1.34%) 

MALLORY STAPLES — 1,884 votes (6.65%)

SUZI VOYLES — 1,081 votes (3.81%)

EUGENE YU — 1,925 votes (6.79%)

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Dem

BOB CHRISTIAN — 6,443 votes (55.74%)

WAYNE C WHITE — 5,117 votes (44.26%)

U.S. Congressional District 11 — Rep

BARRY LOUDERMILK (I) — 40,297 (100.00%)

U.S. Congressional District 11 — Dem

ANTONIO DAZA — 23,793 votes (100.00%)

U.S. Congressional District 13 — Rep

CAESAR GONZALES — 2,903 votes (53.99%)

DOMINIKA HAWKINS — 1,079 votes (20.07%)

CALINA PLOTKY — 1,395 votes (25.94%)

U.S. Congressional District 13 — Dem

MARK BAKER — 1,270 votes (10.48%)

SHASTITY DRISCOLL — 1,878 votes (15.50%)

VINCENT FORT — 1,079 votes (8.90%)

DAVID SCOTT (I) — 7,892 votes (65.12%) 

U.S. Congressional District 14 — Rep

ERIC CUNNINGHAM — 726 votes (9.63%)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (I) — 4,214 votes (55.87%)

JAMES HAYGOOD — 406 votes (5.38%)

CHARLES LUTIN — 185 votes (2.45%)

JENNIFER STRAHAN — 1,816 votes (24.08%)

SETH SYNSTELIEN — 195 votes (2.59%)

U.S. Congressional District 14 — Dem

WENDY DAVIS — 1,828 votes (20.74%)

MARCUS FLOWERS — 6,523 votes (74.02%)

HOLLY MCCORMACK — 461 votes (5.23%)

Governor — Rep

CATHERINE DAVIS — 925 votes (1.01%)

BRIAN KEMP (I) — 73,988 votes (80.49%)

DAVID A. PERDUE — 14,590 votes (15.87%)

KANDISS TAYLOR — 2,140 votes (2.33%)

TOM WILLIAMS — 284 votes (0.31%)

Governor — Dem

STACEY ABRAMS — 61,517 votes (100%)

Lieutenant Governor — Rep

BURT JONES — 37,706 votes (45.04%)

MACK MCGREGOR — 9,813 votes (11.71%)

BUTCH MILLER — 27,486 votes (32.79%)

JEANNE SEAVER — 8,774 votes (10.47%)

Lieutenant Governor — Dem

ERICK E. ALLEN — 7,314  votes (12.55%)

CHARLIE BAILEY — 10,527 votes (18.06%)

TYRONE BROOKS JR — 4,953 votes (8.50%)

TONY BROWN — 1,746 votes (3%)

KWANZA HALL — 17,128 votes (29.39%)

JASON T. HAYES — 2,078 votes (3.57%)

DERRICK L. JACKSON — 3,997 votes (6.86%)

R. MALIK — 1,211 votes (2.08%)

RENITTA SHANNON — 9,332 votes (16.01%)

Secretary of State — Rep

DAVID C. BELLE ISLE — 8,476 votes (9.48%)

JODY HICE — 22,870 votes (25.57%)

T.J. HUDSON — 3,445 votes (3.85%)

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (I) — 54,645 votes (61.10%) 

Secretary of State — Dem

DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 9,612 votes (16.32%)

JOHN EAVES — 4,619 votes (7.84%)

FLOYD GRIFFIN — 3,638 votes (6.18%)

BEE NGUYEN — 30,139 votes (51.18%)

MICHAEL OWENS — 10.879 votes (18.47%)

Attorney General — Rep

CHRIS CARR (I) — 66,351 votes (76.98%)

JOHN GORDON — 19,836 votes (23.02%)

Attorney General — Dem

JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN — 46,590 votes (79.89%)

CHRISTIAN WISE SMITH — 11,725 votes (20.11%)

Commissioner of Agriculture — Rep

TYLER HARPER — 77,516 votes (100%)

Commissioner of Agriculture — Dem

WINFRED DUKES — 13,938 votes (24.87%)

NAKITA HEMINGWAY — 33,844 votes (60.40%)

FRED SWANN — 8,255 votes (14.73%)

Commissioner of Insurance — Rep

BEN COWART — 7,040 votes (8.40%)

JOHN KING (I) — 62,842 votes (74.95%)

PATRICK WITT — 13,968 votes (16.66%)

Commissioner of Insurance — Dem

RAPHAEL BAKER — 16,741 votes (29.79%)

JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 29,030 votes (51.66%)

MATTHEW WILSON — 10,418 votes (18.54%)

State School Superintendent — Rep

JOHN D. BARGE — 21,541 votes (25.77%)

RICHARD WOODS (I) — 62,048 votes (74.23%)

State School Superintendent — Dem

CURREY HITCHENS — 6,594 votes (11.50%)

JAHA V. HOWARD — 15,738 votes (27.46%)

JAMES MORROW JR — 5,848 votes (10.20%)

ALISHA THOMAS SEARCY — 29,142 votes (50.84%)

Commissioner of Labor — Rep

KARTIK BHATT — 6,378 votes (8.79%)

MIKE COAN — 19,429 votes (25.36%)

BRUCE THOMPSON — 50,453 votes (65.85%)

Commissioner of Labor — Dem

WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 14,880 votes (26.78%)

THOMAS DEAN — 5,019 votes (9.03%)

NICOLE HORN — 16,191 votes (29.14%) 

LESTER G. JACKSON III — 7,824 votes (14.08%)

NADIA SURRENCY — 11,649 votes (20.97%)

Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Rep

TIM ECHOLS (I) — 78,440 votes (100%)

Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Dem

PATTY DURAND — 35,952 votes (66.17%)

RUSSELL EDWARDS — 18,383 votes (33.83%)

Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Rep

FITZ JOHNSON (I) — 77,046 votes (100%)

Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Dem

SHELIA EDWARDS — 30,644 votes (55.57%)

CHANDRA FARLE — 15,951 votes (28.92%)

MISSY MOORE — 8,552 votes (15.51%)

STATE SENATE

State Senate District 6 — Rep

FRED GLASS — 6,032 votes (63.41%)

ANGELIC MOORE — 3,480 votes (36.59%)

State Senate District 6 — Dem

JASON ESTEVES — 2,637 votes (43.05%)

LUISA WAKEMAN — 3,488 votes (56.95%)

State Senate District 32 — Rep

KAY KIRKPATRICK (I) — 9,815 votes (85.01%)

ANDY SOHA — 1,731 votes (14.99%)

State Senate District 32 — Dem

SYLVIA L. BENNETT — 5,588 votes (100%)

State Senate District 33 — Dem

EURIEL I. HEMMERLY — 4,855 votes (31.82%)

MICHAEL DOC RHETT — 10,401 votes (68.18%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Senate District 37 — Rep

DAVID DELK — 7,610 votes (26.36%)

SCOTT JOHNSON — 5,717 votes (19.80%)

ED SETZLER — 15,545 votes (53.84%)

State Senate District 37 — Dem

TITUS NICHOLS — 3,737 votes (29.98%)

VANESSA PARKER — 8,730 votes (70.02%)

State Senate District 38 — Dem

MELODY BRAY — 3,238 votes (32.14%)

MICHAEL CARSON — 930 votes (9.23%)

ADAM PETTY — 458 votes (4.55%)

HORACENA TATE (I) — 5,450 votes (54.09%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Senate District 56 — Rep

JOHN ALBERS (I) — 16,437 votes (100%)

State Senate District 56 — Dem

PATRICK THOMPSON — 6,525 votes (100%)

STATE HOUSE

State Representative District 22 — Rep

DONNA KOSICKI — 1,370 votes (45.08%)

JORDAN RIDLEY — 1,669 votes (54.92%)

State Representative District 22 — Dem

STACEE LASHONE HILL — 1,650 votes (100%)

State Representative District 34 — Rep

DEVAN SEABAUGH (I) — 11,143 votes (100%)

State Representative District 34 — Dem

DOROTHY COKER — 4,041 votes (100%)

State Representative District 35 — Rep

ROBERT TRIM — 4,011 votes (100%)

State Representative District 35 — Dem

LISA CAMPBELL — 2,001 votes (59.95%)

NICK MILLER — 555 votes (16.63%)

KYLE RINAUDO — 782 votes (23.43%)

State Representative District 36 — Rep

GINNY EHRHART (I) — 11,436 (100%)

State Representative District 36 — Dem

JAMES F. RYNER — 4,355 (100%)

State Representative District 37 — Rep

MARITES “TESS” REDDING — 4,522 votes (100%)

State Representative District 37 — Dem

MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (I) — 3,538 votes (100%)

State Representative District 38 — Dem

DAVID WILKERSON (I) — 6,264 votes (100%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Representative District 39 — Rep

OLIVIA ANGEL — 1,831 votes (100%)

State Representative District 39 — Dem

TERRY CUMMINGS — 1,694 votes (27.13%)

MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 1,803 votes (28.88%)

DEBORAH JOHNSON — 1,206 votes (19.32%)

WANDA LESTERANTHONY — 226 votes (3.62%)

TAMARRE PIERRE — 1,314 votes (21.05%)

State Representative District 40 — Rep

FUN FONG — 4,261 votes (100%)

State Representative District 40 — Dem

THOMAS CASEZ — 2,122 votes (40.49%)

DOUG STONER — 3,119 votes (59.51%)

State Representative District 41 — Rep

JAMES ALLEN RODI — 2,083 votes (100%)

State Representative District 41 — Dem

MICHAEL SMITH (I) — 3,754 votes (100%)

State Representative District 42 — Dem

TERI ANULEWICZ (I) — 3,425 votes (100%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Representative District 43 — Rep

ANNA J. TILLMAN — 4,001 votes (100%)

State Representative District 43 — Dem

SOLOMON ADESANYA — 1,724 votes (56.54%)

BENJAMIN STAHL — 1,325 votes (43.46%)

State Representative District 44 — Rep

DON PARSONS (I) — 4,965 votes (100%)

State Representative District 44 — Dem

WILLIE MAE OYOGOA — 2,342 votes (100%)

State Representative District 45 — Rep

SHARON COOPER (I) — 10,718 votes (78.38%)

CARMINTHIA MOORE — 2,957 votes (21.62%)

State Representative District 45 — Dem

DUSTIN MCCORMICK — 5,226 votes (100%)

State Representative District 46 — Rep

JOHN CARSON (I) — 7,644 votes (100%)

State Representative District 46 — Dem

MICHEAL GARZA — 2,786 votes (100%)

Solicitor General — Dem

CHRIS LANNING — 23,027 (42.01%)

MAKIA METZGER — 31,786 (57.99%)

Solicitor General — Rep

COURTNEY BRUBAKER — 74,227 (100%)

County Commission District 1 — Rep

KELI GAMBRILL (I) — 29,405 (100%)

No Democratic candidates qualified.

County Commission District 3 — Rep

JOANN K. BIRRELL (I) — 25,363 (77.07%)

JUDY SARDEN — 7,546 (22.93%)

County Commission District 3 — Dem

CHRISTINE TRIEBSCH — 13,463 (100%)

Board of Education Post 2 — Rep

STEPHEN M. GEORGE JR — 2,307 (51.28%)

MATTHEW “ANTHONY” SEARS — 2,192 (48.72%)

Board of Education Post 2 — Dem

ANDRES SANDATE — 3,791 (46.59%)

BECKY SAYLER — 4,346 (53.41%)

Board of Education Post 4 — Rep

DAVID CHASTAIN (I) — 13,921 (100%)

Board of Education Post 4 — Dem

CATHERINE POZNIAK — 6,105 (100%)

Board of Education Post 6 — Dem

NICHELLE A. DAVIS — 5,987 (100%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

Smyrna City Council Ward 2

LATONIA P. HINES — 312 (31.39%)

NATALIE E. JONES — 101 (10.16%)

NATALIE KENG — 280 (28.17%)

MICHAEL J. STARKS — 163 (16.40%)

CYNTHIA WAGNER — 138 (13.88%)

State Supreme Court Justice

SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA (I) — 127,797 (100%)

State Supreme Court Justice

CARLA MCMILLIAN (I) — 128,162 (100%)

State Supreme Court Justice

VERONICA BRINSON — 42,190 (31.37%)

VERDA M. COLVIN (I) — 92,320 (68.63%)

State Court of Appeals Judge

CHRIS MCFADDEN (I) — 127,115 (100%)

State Court of Appeals Judge

TREA PIPKIN (I) — 126,215 (100%)

State Court of Appeals Judge

ANNE ELIZABETH BARNES (I) — 127,987 (100%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

ANN HARRIS (I) — 126,645 (100%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

CHARLES FORD — 23,912 (18,15%)

ROB LEONARD (I) — 89,348 (67.82%)

MATT MCMASTER — 18.485 (14.03%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)

SONJA N. BROWN — 37.061 (29.01%)

DANIELE JOHNSON — 18,495 (14.48%)

JAMES LUTTRELL — 27,828 (21.78%)

TANEESHA MARSHALL — 20,219 (15.82%)

GERALD MOORE — 24,164 (18.91%)

Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5

ERIC BREWTON (I) — 125,369 (100%)

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1

JASON B. FINCHER (I) — 125,261 (100%)

Cobb County State Judge Division 2, Post 4

BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER (I) — 125,912 (100%)

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5

ASHLEY J. PALMER (I) — 125,990 (100%)

