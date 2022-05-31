The following results were certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections Tuesday afternoon. Numbers and percentages reflect Cobb County votes only and do not include the total votes cast for statewide offices and other districts that extend beyond Cobb borders.
East Cobb cityhood
YES — 5,900 votes (26.59%)
NO — 16,290 votes (73.41%)
Lost Mountain cityhood
YES — 10,901 votes (42.07%)
NO — 15,011 votes (57.93%)
Vinings cityhood
YES — 1,278 votes (45.55%)
NO — 1,591 votes (55.45%)
U.S. Senate — Rep
GARY W. BLACK — 9,860 votes (11.09%)
JOSH CLARK — 3,700 votes (4.16%)
KELVIN KING — 4,416 votes (4.97%)
JONATHAN “JON” MCCOLUMN — 3,074 votes (3.46%)
LATHAM SADDLER — 13,085 votes (14.71%)
HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER — 54,797 votes (61.62%)
U.S. Senate — Dem
TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY — 2,535 votes (4.10%)
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (I) — 59,248 votes (95.90%)
U.S. Congressional District 6 — Rep
JAKE EVANS — 6,439 votes (22.72%)
BYRON GATEWOOD — 1,862 votes (6.57%)
MEAGAN HANSON — 3,019 votes (10.65%)
BLAKE HARBIN — 1,096 votes (3.87%)
RICH MCCORMICK — 10,660 votes (37.61%)
PAULETTE SMITH — 380 votes (1.34%)
MALLORY STAPLES — 1,884 votes (6.65%)
SUZI VOYLES — 1,081 votes (3.81%)
EUGENE YU — 1,925 votes (6.79%)
U.S. Congressional District 6 — Dem
BOB CHRISTIAN — 6,443 votes (55.74%)
WAYNE C WHITE — 5,117 votes (44.26%)
U.S. Congressional District 11 — Rep
BARRY LOUDERMILK (I) — 40,297 (100.00%)
U.S. Congressional District 11 — Dem
ANTONIO DAZA — 23,793 votes (100.00%)
U.S. Congressional District 13 — Rep
CAESAR GONZALES — 2,903 votes (53.99%)
DOMINIKA HAWKINS — 1,079 votes (20.07%)
CALINA PLOTKY — 1,395 votes (25.94%)
U.S. Congressional District 13 — Dem
MARK BAKER — 1,270 votes (10.48%)
SHASTITY DRISCOLL — 1,878 votes (15.50%)
VINCENT FORT — 1,079 votes (8.90%)
DAVID SCOTT (I) — 7,892 votes (65.12%)
U.S. Congressional District 14 — Rep
ERIC CUNNINGHAM — 726 votes (9.63%)
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (I) — 4,214 votes (55.87%)
JAMES HAYGOOD — 406 votes (5.38%)
CHARLES LUTIN — 185 votes (2.45%)
JENNIFER STRAHAN — 1,816 votes (24.08%)
SETH SYNSTELIEN — 195 votes (2.59%)
U.S. Congressional District 14 — Dem
WENDY DAVIS — 1,828 votes (20.74%)
MARCUS FLOWERS — 6,523 votes (74.02%)
HOLLY MCCORMACK — 461 votes (5.23%)
Governor — Rep
CATHERINE DAVIS — 925 votes (1.01%)
BRIAN KEMP (I) — 73,988 votes (80.49%)
DAVID A. PERDUE — 14,590 votes (15.87%)
KANDISS TAYLOR — 2,140 votes (2.33%)
TOM WILLIAMS — 284 votes (0.31%)
Governor — Dem
STACEY ABRAMS — 61,517 votes (100%)
Lieutenant Governor — Rep
BURT JONES — 37,706 votes (45.04%)
MACK MCGREGOR — 9,813 votes (11.71%)
BUTCH MILLER — 27,486 votes (32.79%)
JEANNE SEAVER — 8,774 votes (10.47%)
Lieutenant Governor — Dem
ERICK E. ALLEN — 7,314 votes (12.55%)
CHARLIE BAILEY — 10,527 votes (18.06%)
TYRONE BROOKS JR — 4,953 votes (8.50%)
TONY BROWN — 1,746 votes (3%)
KWANZA HALL — 17,128 votes (29.39%)
JASON T. HAYES — 2,078 votes (3.57%)
DERRICK L. JACKSON — 3,997 votes (6.86%)
R. MALIK — 1,211 votes (2.08%)
RENITTA SHANNON — 9,332 votes (16.01%)
Secretary of State — Rep
DAVID C. BELLE ISLE — 8,476 votes (9.48%)
JODY HICE — 22,870 votes (25.57%)
T.J. HUDSON — 3,445 votes (3.85%)
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (I) — 54,645 votes (61.10%)
Secretary of State — Dem
DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 9,612 votes (16.32%)
JOHN EAVES — 4,619 votes (7.84%)
FLOYD GRIFFIN — 3,638 votes (6.18%)
BEE NGUYEN — 30,139 votes (51.18%)
MICHAEL OWENS — 10.879 votes (18.47%)
Attorney General — Rep
CHRIS CARR (I) — 66,351 votes (76.98%)
JOHN GORDON — 19,836 votes (23.02%)
Attorney General — Dem
JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN — 46,590 votes (79.89%)
CHRISTIAN WISE SMITH — 11,725 votes (20.11%)
Commissioner of Agriculture — Rep
TYLER HARPER — 77,516 votes (100%)
Commissioner of Agriculture — Dem
WINFRED DUKES — 13,938 votes (24.87%)
NAKITA HEMINGWAY — 33,844 votes (60.40%)
FRED SWANN — 8,255 votes (14.73%)
Commissioner of Insurance — Rep
BEN COWART — 7,040 votes (8.40%)
JOHN KING (I) — 62,842 votes (74.95%)
PATRICK WITT — 13,968 votes (16.66%)
Commissioner of Insurance — Dem
RAPHAEL BAKER — 16,741 votes (29.79%)
JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 29,030 votes (51.66%)
MATTHEW WILSON — 10,418 votes (18.54%)
State School Superintendent — Rep
JOHN D. BARGE — 21,541 votes (25.77%)
RICHARD WOODS (I) — 62,048 votes (74.23%)
State School Superintendent — Dem
CURREY HITCHENS — 6,594 votes (11.50%)
JAHA V. HOWARD — 15,738 votes (27.46%)
JAMES MORROW JR — 5,848 votes (10.20%)
ALISHA THOMAS SEARCY — 29,142 votes (50.84%)
Commissioner of Labor — Rep
KARTIK BHATT — 6,378 votes (8.79%)
MIKE COAN — 19,429 votes (25.36%)
BRUCE THOMPSON — 50,453 votes (65.85%)
Commissioner of Labor — Dem
WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 14,880 votes (26.78%)
THOMAS DEAN — 5,019 votes (9.03%)
NICOLE HORN — 16,191 votes (29.14%)
LESTER G. JACKSON III — 7,824 votes (14.08%)
NADIA SURRENCY — 11,649 votes (20.97%)
Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Rep
TIM ECHOLS (I) — 78,440 votes (100%)
Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Dem
PATTY DURAND — 35,952 votes (66.17%)
RUSSELL EDWARDS — 18,383 votes (33.83%)
Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Rep
FITZ JOHNSON (I) — 77,046 votes (100%)
Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Dem
SHELIA EDWARDS — 30,644 votes (55.57%)
CHANDRA FARLE — 15,951 votes (28.92%)
MISSY MOORE — 8,552 votes (15.51%)
STATE SENATE
State Senate District 6 — Rep
FRED GLASS — 6,032 votes (63.41%)
ANGELIC MOORE — 3,480 votes (36.59%)
State Senate District 6 — Dem
JASON ESTEVES — 2,637 votes (43.05%)
LUISA WAKEMAN — 3,488 votes (56.95%)
State Senate District 32 — Rep
KAY KIRKPATRICK (I) — 9,815 votes (85.01%)
ANDY SOHA — 1,731 votes (14.99%)
State Senate District 32 — Dem
SYLVIA L. BENNETT — 5,588 votes (100%)
State Senate District 33 — Dem
EURIEL I. HEMMERLY — 4,855 votes (31.82%)
MICHAEL DOC RHETT — 10,401 votes (68.18%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Senate District 37 — Rep
DAVID DELK — 7,610 votes (26.36%)
SCOTT JOHNSON — 5,717 votes (19.80%)
ED SETZLER — 15,545 votes (53.84%)
State Senate District 37 — Dem
TITUS NICHOLS — 3,737 votes (29.98%)
VANESSA PARKER — 8,730 votes (70.02%)
State Senate District 38 — Dem
MELODY BRAY — 3,238 votes (32.14%)
MICHAEL CARSON — 930 votes (9.23%)
ADAM PETTY — 458 votes (4.55%)
HORACENA TATE (I) — 5,450 votes (54.09%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Senate District 56 — Rep
JOHN ALBERS (I) — 16,437 votes (100%)
State Senate District 56 — Dem
PATRICK THOMPSON — 6,525 votes (100%)
STATE HOUSE
State Representative District 22 — Rep
DONNA KOSICKI — 1,370 votes (45.08%)
JORDAN RIDLEY — 1,669 votes (54.92%)
State Representative District 22 — Dem
STACEE LASHONE HILL — 1,650 votes (100%)
State Representative District 34 — Rep
DEVAN SEABAUGH (I) — 11,143 votes (100%)
State Representative District 34 — Dem
DOROTHY COKER — 4,041 votes (100%)
State Representative District 35 — Rep
ROBERT TRIM — 4,011 votes (100%)
State Representative District 35 — Dem
LISA CAMPBELL — 2,001 votes (59.95%)
NICK MILLER — 555 votes (16.63%)
KYLE RINAUDO — 782 votes (23.43%)
State Representative District 36 — Rep
GINNY EHRHART (I) — 11,436 (100%)
State Representative District 36 — Dem
JAMES F. RYNER — 4,355 (100%)
State Representative District 37 — Rep
MARITES “TESS” REDDING — 4,522 votes (100%)
State Representative District 37 — Dem
MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (I) — 3,538 votes (100%)
State Representative District 38 — Dem
DAVID WILKERSON (I) — 6,264 votes (100%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Representative District 39 — Rep
OLIVIA ANGEL — 1,831 votes (100%)
State Representative District 39 — Dem
TERRY CUMMINGS — 1,694 votes (27.13%)
MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 1,803 votes (28.88%)
DEBORAH JOHNSON — 1,206 votes (19.32%)
WANDA LESTERANTHONY — 226 votes (3.62%)
TAMARRE PIERRE — 1,314 votes (21.05%)
State Representative District 40 — Rep
FUN FONG — 4,261 votes (100%)
State Representative District 40 — Dem
THOMAS CASEZ — 2,122 votes (40.49%)
DOUG STONER — 3,119 votes (59.51%)
State Representative District 41 — Rep
JAMES ALLEN RODI — 2,083 votes (100%)
State Representative District 41 — Dem
MICHAEL SMITH (I) — 3,754 votes (100%)
State Representative District 42 — Dem
TERI ANULEWICZ (I) — 3,425 votes (100%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Representative District 43 — Rep
ANNA J. TILLMAN — 4,001 votes (100%)
State Representative District 43 — Dem
SOLOMON ADESANYA — 1,724 votes (56.54%)
BENJAMIN STAHL — 1,325 votes (43.46%)
State Representative District 44 — Rep
DON PARSONS (I) — 4,965 votes (100%)
State Representative District 44 — Dem
WILLIE MAE OYOGOA — 2,342 votes (100%)
State Representative District 45 — Rep
SHARON COOPER (I) — 10,718 votes (78.38%)
CARMINTHIA MOORE — 2,957 votes (21.62%)
State Representative District 45 — Dem
DUSTIN MCCORMICK — 5,226 votes (100%)
State Representative District 46 — Rep
JOHN CARSON (I) — 7,644 votes (100%)
State Representative District 46 — Dem
MICHEAL GARZA — 2,786 votes (100%)
Solicitor General — Dem
CHRIS LANNING — 23,027 (42.01%)
MAKIA METZGER — 31,786 (57.99%)
Solicitor General — Rep
COURTNEY BRUBAKER — 74,227 (100%)
County Commission District 1 — Rep
KELI GAMBRILL (I) — 29,405 (100%)
No Democratic candidates qualified.
County Commission District 3 — Rep
JOANN K. BIRRELL (I) — 25,363 (77.07%)
JUDY SARDEN — 7,546 (22.93%)
County Commission District 3 — Dem
CHRISTINE TRIEBSCH — 13,463 (100%)
Board of Education Post 2 — Rep
STEPHEN M. GEORGE JR — 2,307 (51.28%)
MATTHEW “ANTHONY” SEARS — 2,192 (48.72%)
Board of Education Post 2 — Dem
ANDRES SANDATE — 3,791 (46.59%)
BECKY SAYLER — 4,346 (53.41%)
Board of Education Post 4 — Rep
DAVID CHASTAIN (I) — 13,921 (100%)
Board of Education Post 4 — Dem
CATHERINE POZNIAK — 6,105 (100%)
Board of Education Post 6 — Dem
NICHELLE A. DAVIS — 5,987 (100%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
Smyrna City Council Ward 2
LATONIA P. HINES — 312 (31.39%)
NATALIE E. JONES — 101 (10.16%)
NATALIE KENG — 280 (28.17%)
MICHAEL J. STARKS — 163 (16.40%)
CYNTHIA WAGNER — 138 (13.88%)
State Supreme Court Justice
SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA (I) — 127,797 (100%)
State Supreme Court Justice
CARLA MCMILLIAN (I) — 128,162 (100%)
State Supreme Court Justice
VERONICA BRINSON — 42,190 (31.37%)
VERDA M. COLVIN (I) — 92,320 (68.63%)
State Court of Appeals Judge
CHRIS MCFADDEN (I) — 127,115 (100%)
State Court of Appeals Judge
TREA PIPKIN (I) — 126,215 (100%)
State Court of Appeals Judge
ANNE ELIZABETH BARNES (I) — 127,987 (100%)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
ANN HARRIS (I) — 126,645 (100%)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
CHARLES FORD — 23,912 (18,15%)
ROB LEONARD (I) — 89,348 (67.82%)
MATT MCMASTER — 18.485 (14.03%)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)
SONJA N. BROWN — 37.061 (29.01%)
DANIELE JOHNSON — 18,495 (14.48%)
JAMES LUTTRELL — 27,828 (21.78%)
TANEESHA MARSHALL — 20,219 (15.82%)
GERALD MOORE — 24,164 (18.91%)
Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5
ERIC BREWTON (I) — 125,369 (100%)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1
JASON B. FINCHER (I) — 125,261 (100%)
Cobb County State Judge Division 2, Post 4
BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER (I) — 125,912 (100%)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5
ASHLEY J. PALMER (I) — 125,990 (100%)
