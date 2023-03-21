MABLETON — Voters sent Aaron Carman and Michael Owens to a runoff in the race for mayor of Mableton on Tuesday, according to unofficial results reported by Cobb County elections.
As neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, the race heads to an April 18 runoff.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Carman, a sales manager who was endorsed by the group behind the movement to de-annex areas from the new city, finished with 2,162 votes, or 35.8%.
Owens, former chairman of the Cobb Democratic Party, finished with 1,846 votes, or 30.6%.
Those numbers were out of 6,041 total votes cast for mayor, or about 12.8% of the 47,200 eligible voters in Mableton.
The other two mayoral candidates, LaTonia Long, who received 24.4% of the vote, and Michael Murphy, who received 9.3%, were eliminated from the race.
At his election night party at a neighborhood clubhouse, Carman said his campaign's success was rooted in early support from people behind the de-annexation movement in Mableton.
"Beyond that, it was getting out into the community, and not just relying on doing signs or virtual events and paying for billboards," Carman said. "I think it was getting out in the community and doing meet-and-greets and allowing the residents to kind of get to know who I am, because nobody knew who I was two months ago."
Carman said his relational style of campaigning suited his personality, which made it easier to connect with voters.
Just as his "normal guy" approach was an asset, Carman said it also posed a challenge for getting the campaign off the ground.
"We had to fundraise from ground zero, and we had to build a campaign team from ground zero," Carman said.
His campaign purposely avoided fundraising from large donors and businesses, instead focusing on a grassroots effort to raise small-dollar amounts from local residents.
"We set a budget and we didn't set a big budget," Carman said. "We figured if we could raise a certain amount of money, a very modest amount, we could use that effectively to kind of get the word out to people."
Even that part was a challenge too, Carman noted, as that also started from scratch.
Owens was tracking the results at Mexico Lindo Restaurant in Mableton with his family Tuesday night.
He said his campaign was a result of groundwork he had laid over the years as an active member of the community.
“My campaign was largely an extension of the work that I've done here in Mableton, in the community, for almost two decades,” Owens said.
Any campaign is about reaching out, connecting with voters and being a good listener, Owens said, and he feels he did that effectively.
“I think the work I've done in the community really separated me from a lot of people that were running, and I think my background and dedication ... I think we were able to highlight that pretty well within the city,” he said.
The biggest challenge in the campaign was educating people about what the new city would look like, Owens said. Many residents he spoke to weren’t even sure if they lived within the boundaries of the new city.
Owens recalled speaking to a woman who thought she was ineligible to vote because she didn't have a Mableton postal address. Owens checked her address for her, confirmed that her home was within the city limits, and told her she could go vote.
“I think that is probably one of the largest challenges, is that people who had voted for the city and wanted the city, but at the same time, people weren’t sure if they were in the city,” he said.
Long, a public policy manager, was tracking returns at home with her family Tuesday night. She said the biggest challenge in her campaign was gaining name recognition as a first-time candidate.
"I think because this is my first time running for office and I didn't have that name recognition, just getting people to see me and get to know me, that was really, really difficult, just to try to get your name out there," she said. "I think with the low turnout as well, it's a very difficult thing to get your message out to so many people."
Murphy, a businessman who worked as an aide to former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, was keeping tabs on the results during an election night party at the Pizza Spot Bar and Lounge in Mableton Tuesday night.
He said Mableton's landscape – literally – was the biggest challenges of his campaign.
"I've got to be clear that the city of Mableton is not level," Murphy said. "There's a lot of hills and homes built with a lot of steps, and I truly know the difference between a front door that has a knob versus a handle."
