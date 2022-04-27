Three Republicans hopefuls faced off Tuesday night making their case for why they should stand as the heir to the seat of retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb.
Though no yawning gulfs of policy erupted between the candidates, in approach, there was much to set them apart.
Political newcomer David Delk, a minister and regional director for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, cast himself as a man of faith and family who was stirred into political action by the 2020 election.
“Watching the things that we saw in the 2020 election, I had never seen in my life … I think it was a travesty that took place, and I think that it’s created an awakening in America, where people who wouldn't normally be involved are involved,” Delk said.
Scott Johnson, a former Cobb Republican Party chair and member of the Georgia Board of Education, cast himself as a lifelong public servant with a knack for problem solving.
“That is what you'll get in a Sen. Scott Johnson. That is what you'll get — someone who knows how to work with people, how to get things done, and how to be effective,” he said.
Then there was state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who touted his career as a fighter on hot-button conservative issues like abortion and gun rights. He opened by declaring, “We're in a battle for the soul of our nation. We are under unrelenting attack,” later adding, “We need leaders who've been through that fire.”
Slots and schools
On a number of issues the prospects are likely to grapple with under the Gold Dome, there was little daylight between the candidates. All gave a hard thumbs down on legalizing casino gambling in the state — “a big fat no,” as Delk put it.
Johnson said legalizing gambling “sends the wrong message to our children,” and isn’t worth the tradeoff for more government revenue. Invoking the specter of Sin City in his opposition, Setzler argued it would “turbocharge sex trafficking."
“You think about going to Las Vegas, where boys and women can be bought for money, for (the) sex trade being legal there — you bring that clientele to Georgia, they're going to expect the same filth here,” Setzler said.
All supported continuing reductions in the state income tax, with Johnson and Delk saying they’d entertain the idea of scrapping it altogether if an adequate replacement could be devised. They likewise blasted the public school accrediting company Cognia as a “woke organization” (Johnson), an “unaccountable elite” (Setzler), and an “entity that has a hidden agenda” (Delk).
The question, as moderator and MDJ Managing Editor J.K. Murphy alluded to, was prompted by Cognia’s botched 2021-22 special review of the Cobb County School District. Prompted by outcry from the school board’s Democrats and others, the review initially found a number of areas of improvement for the district. Months later, however, Cognia said the review was rife with flaws and voided its report.
On a follow-up as to whether the candidates would support a state-run accrediting agency to replace the private firm, Delk gave an immediate yes. Setzler and Johnson, however, hedged; Johnson said it would be appropriate if the private sector can’t come up with a more workable solution.
Setzler said the body would need to be “designed in a very careful way” with “firewalls in place” to avoid being hijacked by a potential future Democratic governor.
Elections
More than a year after national and local Democrats flipped Georgia and Cobb County blue, alleged gaps in Georgia’s election laws continue to be a major priority of the Republican base.
“Clearly, from the questions that I've gotten, it’s still on people's minds,” said Salleigh Grubbs, chair of the Cobb GOP, which hosted the debate. She went on to ask if the candidates supported moving to hand-marked paper ballots in future elections.
Johnson appeared reluctant to endorse the idea.
“That’s exactly how elections used to be stolen … some of you remember, it was — by golly, a deputy would find a box of ballots in the trunk of his car, and it would overturn an election,” he said. He would later add, “We’ve got to focus on keeping Georgia red, on not letting Stacey Abrams become the governor, on not letting Joe Biden get elected, get reelected in 2024.”
Setzler went further, saying a move to paper ballots is an aim of the “radical left.” He contended the current system of electronic voting machines with paper receipts was “the safest way to vote.”
Setzler and Johnson both agreed the legislature’s next step should be eliminating no-excuse absentee voting, which was ultimately cut from the 2021 election law changes. Delk, meanwhile, didn’t directly address the paper ballot issue, but worried GOP voters were beginning to feel alienated from the democratic process.
“I was at an event a few days ago … and a lady raised her hand, and she said, ‘Does our vote really count?’ That’s a bad mindset to have,” Delk said. “But we’ve created that. We’ve created that mindset that some people think their votes don’t count … just because we had a bad experience two years ago doesn’t mean that we need to not go out and vote. That doesn’t win elections.”
Eligible voters will choose among Setzler, Johnson, and Delk in the May 24 primary election. The winner will face off against one of the two Democratic hopefuls in the race — Titus Nichols and Vanessa Parker — in November.
