Seven candidates qualified for the November 8th special election to fill an open Kennesaw City Council seat.
The winner of the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 special election will fill the seat vacated by James “Doc” Eaton. Eaton resigned his seat in June over the reopening of controversial Confederate-themed shop Wildman’s in downtown Kennesaw.
The following responses were provided by the candidates.
Jason Acree
Occupation: Development and Construction Management
Age: 49
Residence: Kennesaw, GA
Hometown: Kennesaw
Family (spouse, children): Anita - married for 25 years; 2 young adult children: Drew and Elaine
Education/military service: Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, Georgia Tech; MBA, Kennesaw State University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: Facebook page: Jason Acree for Kennesaw City Council
1. Why are you running for the Kennesaw City Council?
Kennesaw is my hometown. I've lived in the area for most of my life. We moved into the City limits in 2018 and I now have the opportunity to serve on the Council. I've been involved with HOAs, church groups, and parent volunteer groups in our kid's schools. I enjoy volunteering and consider it a duty to serve in the community in some form or fashion. My professional experience with hospitality and multifamily development and construction management will be beneficial in the decision making process as Kennesaw manages new development opportunities.
2. Should the city explore options to force the closure of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, or should it leave it alone?
To answer the question of forcing a closure: absolutely not. Wildman's is one of the longest running businesses in downtown Kennesaw. The new owner went through the correct procedure to get the business license reissued. If the City forces the closure of this store only because some people are offended by it, what will stop the City from closing other stores for the same reason? This is a very slippery slope that must be avoided. The Council was correct in approving the new business license. As long as the store continues to operate and follow the laws of the City, the City cannot and should not interfere with it. Personal opinion: Wildman's has a prime location to help welcome residents, visitors, and businesses to downtown Kennesaw. It would be beneficial for the City to work with Wildman's to find a way to improve the downtown area. Working together to find a beneficial solution is much better and more effective than the current approach of threats of closure and hate filled rhetoric.
3. Do you support adding more high-density housing in Kennesaw as a means of improving affordability?
Simply adding more higher density housing does not equate to improving affordability. It's wrong to think that way. While higher density can help affordability, there are other factors that play into the mix. The City needs to be working with developers, builders, county officials, and state officials on creating and promoting effective zoning conditions, tax regulations, and building methods.
David Blinkhorn
Occupation: Thirty-five plus years in retail management. Facilities Warehouse Manager, Kennesaw State University
Age: 59
Residence: Kennesaw, GA
Hometown: Greensboro, NC
Family (spouse, children): Karen, Garrett and Alex
Education/military service: Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Kennesaw State University
Have you served in elected office before: Kennesaw City Council 2018-21.
Campaign website: None.
1. Why are you running for the Kennesaw City Council?
I am running for the Kennesaw City council because I want to ensure that Kennesaw is an affordable place to live while continuing to provide a safe and welcoming experience for locals and visitors alike and encourage development that is aligned with the long range plan of the city.
Karen and I moved to Georgia over 20 yrs ago and chose Kennesaw to raise our family. Kennesaw provided many opportunities through parks and recreation, education, restaurants and small shops. It is a small town experience that everyone should have access.
In my first term on the Council I supported events and festivals, lowering taxes, establishing an inclusive park at Swift-Cantrell and including the gymnastics program in the new gymnasium.
I also fought developers who tried to take advantage of the city through use of variances and rezoning.
When I say I am the best choice to serve on the City Council, it is with a track record of accomplishments and experience to support my claim.
2. Should the city explore options to force the closure of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, or should it leave it alone?
I don’t support the city singling out any one business to force out of business or provide an unfair advantage. It is the cities responsibility to provide clear legal ordinances for businesses to follow and ensure that those ordinances are equally enforced.
When I am elected I will look into the concerns that have been brought up previously and will publicly respond to those concerns. If there are opportunities to improve our ordinances then I will surely make that happen.
3. Do you support adding more high-density housing in Kennesaw as a means of improving affordability?
I am open to any discussion that promotes affordable housing in Kennesaw. I want everyone to enjoy the benefits that my family has enjoyed while living in Kennesaw. High-density housing is just one option to promoting affordable housing in Kennesaw.
Other options include subsidized housing, establish a Kennesaw Housing authority, federal programs for first time buyers, tiny homes, manufactured housing, or development specifically for low-income housing.
I would like to see us revisit our zoning map to carve out niches of affordable housing. We need to promote housing near work centers to cut down on traffic and commutes.
A true diversity of citizens and housing will drive Kennesaw’s growth and appeal. Kennesaw has always been welcoming to new comers and we need to continue that trend with affordable housing options.
Jon Fred Bothers
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Age: 51
Residence: Kennesaw GA
Hometown: West Palm Beach
Family (spouse, children): (Did not answer)
Education/military service: (Did not answer)
Have you served in elected office before: (Did not answer)
Campaign website: Jon4Kennesaw.com
1. Why are you running for the Kennesaw City Council?
I am running for Kennesaw City Council because I’ve lived here for more than 20 years of my adult life and serving the city and preserving the outstanding quality of life is the sole purpose of running for the Kennesaw City Council. My wife and I purchased our first home here because we believe it would be a perfect place to raise our family and I want to keep it a great place for my daughters to raise their families. My experience is vast as I have worked as a Corporate Trainer, a Corporate Spokesman, and currently as a Real Estate Broker. I believe community service is necessary to be an effective Councilman, so I have served on several committees and as a leader of many groups throughout the city.
2. Should the city explore options to force the closure of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, or should it leave it alone?
Kennesaw is much more than Wildman’s Civil War Shop. It’s a phenomenal place to live, work, and play. We have the best parks, restaurants, and shops in a city that is safe and vibrant. This shop doesn’t define our city. The people are kind and caring and this shop doesn’t portray the city's heart. The action of some have brought negative attention to the city and have hurt other business that operates in Kennesaw. I personally don’t like the shop being there, but I also believe that the shop owner has the right to have the business if they follow all the rules required by their license.
3. Do you support adding more high-density housing in Kennesaw as a means of improving affordability?
The City of Kennesaw currently has over 15 apartment homes currently in the city limits or being built. The Revival on Main is an apartment located in the heart of downtown Kennesaw. A one-bedroom apartment starts at $1700 a month. This is not affordable for most families and is more expensive than my mortgage. I don’t support adding any more high-density housing because the prices are too high for many families and adding more causes more stress on our already fragile infrastructure.
Daniel Bowie
Occupation: Retired
Age: (Did not answer)
Residence: Kennesaw, Georgia
Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia
Family (spouse, children): Wife Martha, Oldest son Matthew, who is in the Army; Middle son Andy, who is in the Navy and youngest son Danny, who is in the Airforce.
Education/military service: Albany High School in Albany, Georgia. Albany Junior College in Albany, Georgia. US. Army Veteran
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: None at this time
1. Why are you running for the Kennesaw City Council?
As a 35+ years resident of Kennesaw I have seen many changes. It seems that some areas of the city are being left behind. My main focus as a City Council Member is to make sure the entire population of the City of Kennesaw is equally represented. The following issues would be a priority for me as a City Council Member.
- Find solutions to increased traffic congestion due to current high-density housing
- Keep current roads up. Pot holes, tree root intrusion, previous construction causing uneven pavement, etc.
- Increased recreation and Greenspace free from high-density housing use.
- A more comprehensive use of city code enforcement.
- Enhanced police presence in the city’s subdivisions.
- Sidewalk upgrades. Adding new or bringing old to existing city code.
- Improved communication between city officials and residents. Example; townhall meetings for different areas in the city.
2. Should the city explore options to force the closure of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, or should it leave it alone?
Wildman’s Civil War Surplus is an ongoing debate. Without knowing to what extent, the City of Kennesaw’s government has gone to persuade Wildman’s to move elsewhere or clean up there outside looks, I cannot make a judgement. I think it is hard, and it should be hard, to force closure of someone’s business. If Wildman’s is breaking any Kennesaw City laws or codes, they should be enforced.
At the very least, the property owners in the same building complex as Wildman’s, should at least bring their store fronts to a decent standard. At this present time, the entire building looks like something you would have seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, and this is what people see when driving through or visiting Kennesaw.
3. Do you support adding more high-density housing in Kennesaw as a means of improving affordability?
I am all for adding more high-density housing under the following conditions:
- Kennesaw City’s services can keep up with the increased population.
- Surface streets are improved or added to insure smooth traffic flow.
- Current homeowners are not forced to move out to allow for high-density housing.
- Greenspace is not adversely affected.
- Established subdivisions are not encroached.
Lynette Burnette did not list contact information when qualifying for office.
Anthony Gutierrez
Occupation: Project Coordinator
Age: 24
Residence: Kennesaw, Ga
Hometown: Anaheim, Ca
Family (spouse, children): A Beautiful Girlfriend and a Loving Chihuahua
Education/military service: Bachelor of Political Science (Kennesaw State)
Have you served in elected office before: First Time Running for Office
Campaign website: Anthony4Kennesaw.com
1. Why are you running for the Kennesaw City Council?
When I started my Bachelor degree at Kennesaw State University in the fall of 2016 I fell in love with the deep history and culture found here in Kennesaw. From the historic Downtown, to the businesses and people that call this city home, I knew that this was a place where everyone can thrive and be a part of a community. It was for this reason that when I graduated and began looking for a home myself, Kennesaw was my only option. I'm running for City Council because I believe that this beautiful city is a place for everyone, and I see its potential to become the gold standard of this state. I believe government plays an important role in our lives, from a caring and well-trained law enforcement to a provider of clean and safe parks and facilities. That being said, I also believe in one that knows its place and where to not stick its nose. I am not a believer of big government, nor a believer of a small government, I believe in an efficient one. As a young person, I will also provide a different perspective that we desperately need in our local government.
2. Should the city explore options to force the closure of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, or should it leave it alone?
Legally, the city has done all it can about this business. It is unfortunate, but there’s nothing that can be done without potential legal trouble. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially with what the business represents, and I wish there was something that could be done.
3. Do you support adding more high-density housing in Kennesaw as a means of improving affordability?
I believe in utilizing our lands as effectivity as possible and create a balance of accommodating buildings like apartment complexes to our rising population and traditional single-family homes for those who enjoy suburbia. Projects like Prichard Park in downtown utilizes space nicely while still allowing a sense of land ownership. For those who prefer the renter’s lifestyle of cheaper living expenses or simply not wanting the stress of a mortgage, high quality apartment complexes are a great way to do just that. Like all things, balance is the key to sustainability.
Madelyn Orochena
Occupation: Mother
Age: 32
Residence: Downtown Kennesaw
Hometown: Kennesaw
Family (spouse, children): Married to Orlando Orochena. We have one daughter, Rosie.
Education/military service: B.A. in Dance KSU
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.madelyn4kennesaw.com
1. Why are you running for the Kennesaw City Council?
Kennesaw is my home. I can walk to every house I’ve ever lived in and every school I’ve ever attended. My friends are here. My family is here. My memories are here. This is my community and I want to be a part of making it better! I’ve been a volunteer for the city for the past three years and served the past two years as the Chair of the Arts and Culture Commission. I am running for Post 1 because I want to continue to serve my community and because I believe that I will bring a new and underrepresented perspective to the council. I am a passionate supporter of the Arts and my background gives me unique insight into the economic and social impact of local art which I believe could be a huge benefit to Kennesaw. I am dedicated to doing all that I can to foster downtown development and cultivate a thriving entertainment district. Pedestrian safety, walkability, and affordability are all important issues for me, as well as working to change the negative reputation we are still faced with by focusing on compassion, equality, and progress.
2. Should the city explore options to force the closure of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, or should it leave it alone?
I do not believe the store should be allowed to continue as it is currently. The store should be held to all the same standards that other downtown businesses are held to when it comes to city codes and ordinances. I also feel that the city should seriously consider an ordinance to ban the sale of items symbolic of hate groups, as they are legally defined, (such as nazi flags and Klan robes) and any racist artifacts including but not limited to caricatures, signage pertaining to Jim Crow, and items displaying slurs within the city limits. I would also support an ordinance to restrict the display of such items to only accredited museums with nonprofit status, or museums with nonprofit status in compliance with a written code of ethics. In 2022, Kennesaw should not have a store that displays the scalps of Black people. If nothing else the city should be doing a lot more to prove that our values are what we claim that they are.
3. Do you support adding more high-density housing in Kennesaw as a means of improving affordability?
Affordability is important. Many people who work in Kennesaw still can’t afford to live in Kennesaw, and this only makes it more difficult for small businesses to retain employees. However, actions need to be taken to address the growing traffic safety and congestion issues in key areas. I would support mixed use development which could include some high density housing as long as a generous portion is dedicated to business and retail, and not incrementally reduced to squeeze in additional residential units. What is best for economic growth and a few developers is not always what is in the best interest of the community and the good of the community should always be at the forefront of decision making.
