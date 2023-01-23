A candidate for Mableton City Council has been disqualified, the county announced Monday.
Dr. Paul Chukelu was disqualified from the race for Mableton City Council District 3 after his qualifying fee payment was returned for insufficient funds, according to Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
Chukelu had qualified for Mableton Council District 3 on Jan. 18, the first day of qualifying.
Qualifying fees were $900 for mayoral candidates and $600 for council candidates, to be paid by cash, personal check, money order or cashier’s check.
According to Wellstar Health System's website, Chukelu has been a hospitalist with the Cobb-based health system since 2017, working out of the group's office in Griffin.
A hospitalist is a doctor who delivers clinical care for hospitalized patients, treating a broad range of diseases and conditions, per the Society of Hospital Medicine.
Eveler said Chukelu has until Feb. 3 to prove that the returned check was a bank error. If he does not, his name will not appear on the March 21 municipal election ballot, the county said in a news release.
Chukelu was one of two candidates to qualify for the District 3 race on Jan. 18. By the end of qualifying on Friday, Jan. 20, Chukelu was listed as one of six candidates for District 3. By Monday, however, his name had been removed from the list of candidates.
You did a major mess-up, Paul!!!
And the city of Mabelton begins ,
