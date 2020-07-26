Here’s a timeline of important dates for the Aug. 11 runoff election in Cobb County.
Absentee voting: now through Aug. 11
Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Cobb Elections and Registration Office, 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. They can also be hand-delivered to drop-boxes around the county:
East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell
North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw
Cobb County Elections, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
Absentee ballots must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. election night.
Early voting: now through Aug. 7
♦ Cobb Elections and Registration Office, 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 20-Aug. 7
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 25 and Aug. 1
♦ North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S Main St., Acworth
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
♦ Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
♦ East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
♦ West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
There is no early voting on Sundays, Aug. 8, or Aug. 10.
Election Day voting: Aug. 11
On Election Day, polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their assigned polling locations. For more information, including your polling precinct and a sample ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.”
