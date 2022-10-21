Supporters and opponents of Mableton cityhood are urging voters to check for the cityhood question before casting a ballot, following a mistake where a small number of ballots may have been left out of the cityhood vote.
A woman posted on Nextdoor this week that she had gone to vote, and despite living within the boundaries of the proposed city of Mableton, did not see the referendum on her ballot. She spoke with a poll worker, and the issue was eventually corrected, so the woman voted on the Mableton question.
Cobb voters who live in the proposed city, which would have 77,500 residents, are voting in the Nov. 8 election on whether they want to incorporate.
Elections Director Janine Eveler confirmed that a street in the proposed city boundaries was left out.
“We had a street with about five houses that was brought to our attention. It’s been corrected. But that's all I've heard,” Eveler said.
Because of differing district lines for different government bodies, there are many different versions of the ballot, based on which district the voter lives in. Boundaries of proposed new cities further complicate things.
Ballots are anonymous, and once cast cannot be retrieved or altered. For people who cast incorrect ballots, it’s too late.
The onus, then, is placed on the voter, who must read over their ballot and notify a poll worker if they find an error.
Cobb County has created an interactive map where voters can enter their address and see if they live in the proposed city’s boundaries.
“We checked with Cobb Elections and it appears that a few houses on one street were inadvertently left off the ballot,” said William Wilson, chair of pro-cityhood committee MabletonYES. “They advised that the issue has been corrected. We know that Cobb Elections worked very hard to get (the) ballot right, but we can certainly understand there may be a few errors. We appreciate Cobb Elections being proactive in correcting the error. If anyone believes the question should be on your ballot, but isn’t, please check with the poll workers prior to casting your ballot.”
Christie Lynn, an organizer for Preserve South Cobb, a group opposing cityhood, echoed that sentiment, saying her group was “grateful for informed voters who know their rights and speak up when something doesn’t look right.”
“We’re asking everyone in the South Cobb area to check Cobb County’s interactive map to see if they are within the map boundaries,” Lynn added. “If they are in the map boundaries and do not see the question on their ballot when they go to vote, they should speak to a poll worker before they cast their ballot.”
The Mableton error echoed an issue on the first day of early voting in the May primary, when Eveler said that up to 157 ballots were affected by an encoding error that led to some voters receiving incorrect ballots.
The issue in May caused some voters to receive ballots that were missing an election they were eligible to vote in, or included an election they were ineligible to vote in. Elections staff determined that dozens of voters had cast ballots in the wrong state House or state Senate district, and a handful of voters were erroneously included or excluded from voting for one of the proposed cities on the May ballot — East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings.
At the time, Eveler said that the issue was in part due to the short timeline between the state legislature’s redistricting and approval of the cityhood referendums, and the primary in May.
The bill establishing a Mableton referendum was also passed in the legislative session in the spring, but its backers decided to place it on the November ballot.
“They've had multiple months to get it right. I mean, they did correct it this morning, but it's just important for people to check,” said state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs.
As for the extent of the Mableton issue, Eveler said she wasn’t aware of any other streets that had been left off the ballot.
She added that her staff sent the list of households they determined eligible to vote on cityhood to MabletonYES at the end of September, and the group said it looked to be accurate.
“But it's huge,” Eveler said. “It's like, over 3,000 records. We may have missed one. They may have missed some. It's very tedious work.”
Wilkerson believes it’s unfortunate that voters must review ballots themselves to check for any errors.
“Errors like that, you want to fix as soon as possible, just to keep the voter confidence up … It's not the voter’s fault if they don't see it on the ballot, you have to trust the ballots,” Wilkerson said.
First week sees high turnout
Friday was the fifth day of early voting, which will continue for two more weeks. The last day of early voting is Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day.
Polls are open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, including locations and live wait times, visit cobbcounty.org/elections.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, 50,156 Cobb voters had cast a ballot in-person, nearly 10% of registered voters. The turnout in Cobb this week has far exceeded that of the first week of early voting in the 2018 midterms, per Eveler.
Cobb elections has mailed out about 25,504 absentee ballots. About 3,800 have been returned, and about 2,800 have been accepted.
Statewide, as of Friday morning, just under 520,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot in-person. Turnout Thursday was up 53% from 2018, the secretary of state’s office said.
“Georgia is the Early Voting state,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Counties have done a tremendous effort in getting their information online and on the airwaves so that voters understand the opportunities in front of them to cast their ballot safely and securely – and most importantly – easily.”
