While Democrat Makia Metzger has raised more campaign funds in the race to become Cobb County’s next solicitor general, Republican Courtney Brubaker narrowed the gap considerably in the latest fundraising period.
As of Sept. 30, the latest reporting deadline, Metzger had raised approximately $124,100, while Brubaker has raised $87,000. At the previous deadline, at the end of June, Metzger had raised about $104,000, and Brubaker had raised about $21,200.
The majority of Metzger’s campaign funds, however, come from herself, as she’s loaned her campaign more than $70,000, including a nearly $13,000 loan in the latest period.
Metzger has burned through more of her war chest, spending nearly $94,000, with about $30,200 on hand. Brubaker has spent considerably less — about $23,600, and has $63,400 on hand.
In the last fundraising period, Metzger received large donations from Metro Pain and Injury Services ($3,000) and lawyer Binnal Chopra ($1,000). She also received $250 from former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin.
Metzger spent about $11,500 this period, much of it on consultants. Other expenses were printing, videography, graphic design and a $1,000 donation to the Cobb Police’s Community Affairs Division.
Brubaker raised nearly $66,000 in the last fundraising period, much of it from fellow lawyers.
She received $3,000 donations from Voyles Automotive Group executive Ben Brantley, lawyer Ben Mathis, lawyer Mary Anne Ackourey, Gary Bottoms of Marietta, A Second Chance Bail Bonds and the 11th Congressional District Georgia Republican Party.
Brubaker received $2,000 donations from Marietta law firm Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele, Arylessence executive Cynthia Reichard, and Hannah and Jim Martin of Kennesaw.
Brubaker received $1,500 donations from lawyer Sarah Hobson, S.A. White Oil Company President Kim Gresh and retired businessman Bob Prillaman.
Brubaker received $1,000 donations from lawyer George Stein, lawyer Steve Cook, lawyer Adam Rozen, lawyer Phyllis Collins, lawyer Alejandro Arca, Marietta’s Leslie Law Firm, Stockbridge law firm Sexton & Moody, Marietta law firm Smith Schnatmeier Dettmering & Kilgo, Marietta-based Hill & Associates Consulting, Marietta-based C. W. Matthews Contracting, William Lako of Kennesaw and Chris Waldman of Woodstock.
Other prominent donors to Brubaker’s campaign include former Attorney General Sam Olens ($150), Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain ($125) and former state Rep. Earl Ehrhart ($250).
Brubaker loaned herself about $2,000 in the last fundraising period.
She spent nearly $9,000 on consultants, but also listed expenses such as printing, signs and stickers, event supplies and photography.
The two candidates are looking to replace longtime Solicitor General Barry Morgan, a Republican who’s held the office for the last 25 years. Morgan ran unopposed in his last outing in 2018.
In the 2020 election, however, contested countywide races were won exclusively by Democrats. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid bested incumbent Mike Boyce by more than 6%, and District Attorney Flynn Broady defeated incumbent Joyette Holmes by about 2.7%.
Brubaker, a graduate of Marietta High School, attended Georgia Tech for her undergraduate studies and Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. She spent 10 years as a prosecutor in the Cobb solicitor general’s office, and now works as a defense attorney and part-time judge in Smyrna’s municipal court.
Metzger was born in Sierra Leone and moved to the United States as a teenager. She graduated from Campbell High School and attended Georgia State University for her undergraduate studies and the University of Georgia for law school. She previously worked as a prosecutor in the Fulton County and Paulding County district attorney offices, and now works in the Paulding solicitor general’s office.
First-time candidate Metzger has cast herself as a break with Morgan’s tenure of more than two decades, while Brubaker has pledged to continue his legacy. For more information on their views regarding crime, accountability, drug offenses and more, see the MDJ’s Q&A with the candidates.
