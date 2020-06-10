As of midnight Tuesday, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce led challengers Larry Savage and Ricci Mason in the Republican primary for chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
The winner of the race will face Democrat Lisa Cupid in November. Cupid is the District 4 commissioner in south Cobb.
With 14,471 votes, Boyce held a large lead over Savage, a retired east Cobb businessman, who earned 5,322 votes and Mason, a retired law enforcement officer, who earned 1,666 votes as of midnight, according to unofficial results from the Cobb Board of Elections.
Boyce attributed his success, in part, to his record.
“I made it very clear that the only endorsement I ever sought was the voters’, and we did everything we could to touch them,” he said before election results were announced, adding that his campaign quickly pivoted from canvassing to phone-banking when the coronavirus put a limit on person-to-person contact.
In an interview before the results came in, Mason said his campaign was hit hard by the coronavirus.
“My goal was to go into neighborhoods, knock on doors, be seen,” Mason said. “Corona just destroyed what I was planning on doing.”
Speaking at an election watch party at Mazzy’s Sports Bar and Grill in east Cobb, Savage said, “There isn’t much that I would second guess” in the event that he loses the race.
Boyce was first elected chair in 2016.
