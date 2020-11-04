Democrat Commissioner Lisa Cupid was poised to win the race for Cobb Chair Wednesday morning, with a 19,000 vote lead over incumbent Mike Boyce.
Boyce conceded the race in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
"I called Chairwoman-elect Lisa Cupid this morning and left a message congratulating her on her election, expressing my appreciation for running an issues-based campaign, and wishing her all the best in the future," he wrote.
On her personal Facebook page, meanwhile, Cupid posted a graphic that read, "We did it!"
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.