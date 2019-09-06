Candidate qualifying in the special election to fill a vacant seat on the Austell City Council has closed, and two candidates have qualified.
Melanie Maria Elder and Sarah Shurden have qualified to run for the Austell City Council, Post 1 at-large seat, according to Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration.
The seat was left vacant when acting Mayor Ollie Clemons qualified for a formal run for mayor two weeks ago. Clemons was appointed acting mayor in July when longtime Mayor Joe Jerkins stepped down after 30 years of service.
Clemons’ term as acting mayor is set to expire in December.
Qualifying for candidates looking to fill the Post 1 council seat opened Wednesday morning and closed Friday at 12:30 p.m.
This year’s special election will be Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Austell Community Center (Collar Park), 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard.
