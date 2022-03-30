Of the 1,634 noncitizens who tried to register to vote in Georgia, 143 applied to register in Cobb County, Georgia’s top election official said Wednesday.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that a recently conducted citizenship audit identified 143 people who tried to register in Cobb whose citizenship could not be verified through the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program, which is used by local and state governments to check the citizenship status of individuals.
Those people who tried to register were placed on “pending” status after applying, and none were ever allowed to vote.
Fifteen U.S. cities — including New York City and San Francisco — allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. Most of those cities are in Maryland.
“Ensuring that only citizens are voting in Georgia’s elections is key to upholding the integrity of the vote in Georgia,” said Raffensperger in a press release. “As liberal states and cities around the country are changing their laws to allow noncitizen voting, I will continue to take steps to ensure Georgia’s elections are executed with integrity. Leading the state’s first citizenship audit of the voter rolls is an important part of that effort.”
The audit, billed by Raffensperger as the first of its kind in state history, “proved that Georgia’s citizenship check procedures are working,” the Secretary of State’s office said.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democrats, agrees that the audit confirmed the system is working fine.
“So I think this is just all political theater. It is against the law to vote if you’re not a citizen, and obviously the system is working, because they caught people trying to register to vote that weren’t citizens,” Bettadapur said.
While state law already mandates that noncitizens cannot vote, Raffensperger has been pushing for a constitutional amendment to further codify that provision, arguing it would increase trust in elections.
Bettadapur said the proposed amendment was Raffensperger trying “just to score points.”
Salleigh Grubbs, chair of the Cobb GOP, was also unimpressed.
“It would increase confidence if he performed audits like that more frequently,” Grubbs said. “And why is he waiting till now to do that? I don’t see that we need more legislation, we need the laws that are on the books enforced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.