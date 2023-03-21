Patricia Auch and Cassandra Brown have advanced to an April 18 runoff election in the race for District 4 of the Mableton City Council.
Auch was far and away the top vote getter but failed to clear the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. She received 1,000 votes (46%), according to unofficial results from Cobb elections. Brown was a distant second with 439 votes (20%).
With 100% of precincts reporting, Heidi Dasinger had received 257 votes (12%) and Shanequa Moore had received 244 (11%).
The other candidates — Jennifer Anthony, Robert Graham, Brian Patrick and Robb Pendleton — all received less than 5% of the vote.
The crowded race drew eight candidates, more than any other in Mableton.
District 4 comprises the northeast corner of the city, north of Veterans Memorial Highway and east of Floyd Road, including some areas which voted heavily against incorporation. Auch, a chemist, was endorsed by the De-Annexation from Mableton movement.
Brown works in information technology sales for Microsoft.
More votes were cast in District 4 — 2,187 — than any other council district. Other areas, such as District 1, saw vote counts as low as 445.
Results are unofficial until certified by the Cobb elections board, which will meet Monday, March 27.
