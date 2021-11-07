MARIETTA — As the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” played before a crowd of more than 400 people, Herschel Walker, who hopes to be Georgia's next U.S. senator, jogged up to the stage during the Cobb Republican Party’s Saturday breakfast meeting.
Embracing Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, Walker stepped up to the microphone to acknowledge where he was: Roswell Street Baptist Church.
“First, being in a great place like this, you always got to acknowledge my Lord Jesus Christ, cause he said if you don’t acknowledge him, he’s not going to acknowledge you, and when I come knocking I want him to let me in,” Walker said, thanking the audience for coming to hear him.
The Heisman Trophy winner said there are two things needed to run for office in the U.S.
“You only need two. One of them is if you believe in America, because if you don’t believe in America, we’ve got nothing to talk about. And then if you believe in the Constitution of the United States of America. Because if you don’t believe in the Constitution, we’ve got nothing to talk about.”
Walker said he’s been asked why he’s running for U.S. Senate, to which he replies he’s an American who loves his country. He’s also had enough of the nation’s leftwing critics.
“I'm running because I’m tired of hearing someone talking about defunding the police,” Walker said, calling that "a dumb idea."
The College Football Hall of Fame member said he’s been advised not to use words like “dumb” because it’s not politically correct.
“Well, that’s the problem we have today: everybody wants to be politically correct. But let’s be honest. The truth is someone in their basement, late at night drinking, came up with an idea, 'let’s defund the police,' and there was another person decided to go along with them, but that is a dumb idea. We need police to get things right in this country.”
Americans need the police just as they need the U.S. military, he said.
“Let me tell you, the reason we’re the greatest country in the world is because we have the best military in the world. All these other countries are not afraid of us because we have Starbucks. They’re not afraid of us because Piggly Wiggly is here. They’re afraid of us because we have the best military in the world.”
A separation tactic
Turning to the issue of racism, a topic much mentioned among Washington politicians he said, the reason it comes up so often is because the left uses it as a tool to divide people.
“I’m getting tired of it, because that’s how they try to separate people. But what I heard in the great Bible, in the great Bible the only separation is believers and nonbelievers. So we got to get out of this racism."
The political left, Walker continued, uses racism the way a magician performs magic tricks, distracting people with talk of racism with one hand while passing bad legislation with the other.
“You don’t realize what he’s doing is destroying this country,” he said.
Walker referenced the Keystone Pipeline that President Joe Biden stopped after taking office.
“And now what do we have? We have gas prices going out the roof. People can’t even go to the grocery stores no more to afford groceries. What we have to do is hold people accountable. It is time we hold people accountable for what they say and what they do.”
'Better than a politician'
Returning to an earlier reference, Walker said he dismisses advice to be politically correct.
“First of all, I’m not a politician. I don’t look like a politician, do I? I look better than a politician. I look pretty good,” he said with a wide smile, prompting laughter.
Among those in the audience was Michael Murphy, former special assistant to Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce.
“He looks like he could, No. 1, still wear a football uniform today," Murphy said after the program. "He would still run for the goal line as he’s doing. The only difference is his goal line now is the U.S. Senate, and I got a feeling he’s going to score."
A lack of accountability among politicians was another theme of Walker's talk as he recounted being traded by Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite Johnson trading him, Walker said if he owned a football team, he’d want Johnson to run it. When Johnson first became a coach, Walker said, he held a meeting in which a linebacker on the team was asleep.
“Sort of like … President Biden was in the meeting not long ago. This linebacker was asleep in the meeting. Jimmy Johnson walked into the meeting. This linebacker was making $7 million dollars a year. Jimmy Johnson walked in the meeting and said ‘You’re off this team.’ Everyone thought he was joking. He said, 'No, you’re off this team. This is not a time to go to sleep. This is a time to play football.' Well, no one else fell asleep in a meeting again.”
Elected officials must be held accountable, Walker said, expressing irritation at those who use soundbites, saying they're going to "roll their sleeves up" and get to work for the people.
“All you got to do is get the job done. And then the way you get it done, you got to bring people together. I’m tired of seeing people separating. We have this Republican Party just separated. You believe in this; you believe in this. Guys, we got to come together and get this done, because together we stand, divided we fall. I can guarantee you, we come together, we will get this country back the way it’s supposed to be.”
A conservative definition
Walker said he's been described as a conservative and once asked for its definition, expressing confusion given that his views were so reasonable, they should be shared by everyone.
“I said I’m a conservative because I like law and order? Shouldn’t everyone want law and order? And if you don’t want law and order you’re a criminal. Is that not true? And criminals need to go to jail.”
The same goes for his views on the U.S. Constitution, he argued.
“I’m a conservative because I love the Constitution? Well, if you don’t like the Constitution you’re in the wrong country. Isn’t that correct? So why are you here? So I’m a conservative because I like to protect our military. Shouldn't everyone want to protect your military?”
A strong military protects your family, he said.
“I’m conservative because I love these things that everyone should want themselves and if you don’t want it you don’t need to be here.”
When Donald Trump, who has endorsed him for U.S. Senate, ran for the presidency, many said they would leave the country if Trump were elected. Yet no one did, Walker said.
“Because they know this is the greatest country in the world," he said.
And it’s a country that needs to be defended, he said, not torn down.
“Listen to this: We have the left really trying to destroy this country. They come out and just tell you what they feel about it. How can you talk bad about this country? Do you know of another country better? Can you name another country better even today with all the problems we got? Can you name another country better? There’s not one.”
Walker urged the audience to turn out to vote and look to the future.
“I’m tired of hearing about the past. I’m tired of hearing about what happened, you know, the last election. We don’t care what happened in the last election. Let’s worry about what happens in this election, because I’m going to tell you what: I’m going to stay vigilant. I’m going to keep my eyes open. I’m not going to let them do what they did in the past one, because I’m going to pay attention. Guys, I don’t sleep. You’d be shocked. I don’t sleep. I’m staying up.”
Otherwise, he warned, you risk waking up tomorrow and not recognizing America.
“We’re writing a check we can’t cash. We got to remember that. We have a generation that we have to be responsible for. We got to be good stewards, we got to be good people. “
He quoted Maya Angelou's famous line: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
“Well, they’ve been telling us for a long time they didn’t like America. We have to tell them, well, get out of America. Let us take it over,” he said to cheers, before ending with, “And God bless you. Thank you guys.”
Before Walker can challenge Warnock, he must first win the Republican primary next year in a race that includes Georgia's Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, business owner Kelvin King, and banker Latham Saddler.
Murphy, who lives in Mableton, believes Walker will be Georgia’s next senator.
“You go to Washington, people change. I don’t believe he will," Murphy said. "He’s speaking from the heart, so I hear him loud and clear, and as I mentioned to someone at this table, I look at him and I see glimpses of Muhammed Ali, who was a fighter. That’s what I got from his presentation this morning. He’s the real deal."
Another attendee, Cindy Suto, daughter of former Marietta City Manager "Cactus Jack" Crane, said she knew Walker's football record, but hadn’t heard how he would address hot button political topics.
“He was very fearless in bringing a lot of the issues that we’re dealing with to the forefront, and I thought he had a good spin on it," Suto said after the program. “His message is something that would reasonate with people from different backgrounds, and we need that. I’m very thankful that he’s running."
