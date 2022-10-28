While neither group has raised more than $7,000, the ballot committee opposing a new city of Mableton has slightly outraised the committee pushing for the new city.
Campaign contribution reports filed this week reveal the anti-cityhood group is being funded mostly by small donations, while 83% of the pro-cityhood group’s funding comes from former Gov. Roy Barnes’ law firm.
State law requires groups advocating for or against a ballot question, such as cityhood, to register as a ballot committee with the state ethics commission, if they raise or spend more than $500. Pro- and anti-cityhood groups are also required to file a contribution report 15 days before the election.
Fifteen days out from the Nov. 8 election, the pro-cityhood group had raised $6,000 from just two donations — a $5,000 donation from Barnes Law Group and a $1,000 donation from Mableton’s Mexico Lindo Restaurant.
Barnes, a Mableton native, could not be reached by press time.
The anti-cityhood group Preserve South Cobb, meanwhile, has raised just over $6,500. The anti-cityhood group’s largest donation came from Christie Lynn, a Preserve South Cobb member who donated a little more than $1,000.
Other donors include Realtor Ashley Carman, of Mableton ($500); Nancy Shucktis of Smyrna (about $520); recording academy director Michele Caplinger, of Smyrna (about $260), consultant Lisa Apolis, of Smyrna (about $210); builder Gary Newell, of Smyrna ($200); and lawyer Minkah Merritt of Statesboro ($200). The group received many more donations of $100 or less.
The pro-cityhood group has spent nearly $3,300 and has about $2,700 cash on hand.
The anti-cityhood group has spent nearly $3,100 and has about $3,400 left.
The cityhood backers spent $1,250 for a poll conducted by Atlanta firm Rosetta Stone Communications, headed by John Garst, and $500 on legal services from Atlanta law firm Coleman Talley. Other funds were used for signs and postcards.
Cityhood opponents have spent on a website, printing, mailers, signs, postage and other campaign supplies.
Smaller sums
Pro- and anti-Mableton cityhood groups have both raised less money than groups that campaigned for and against three other proposed cities in Cobb — East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings.
All three of those cityhood efforts were rejected by voters in the May primary election.
East Cobb cityhood proponents amassed far and away the largest war chest, about $112,500. Their anti-cityhood counterparts raised about $29,400.
The backers of Lost Mountain cityhood raised about $16,400. Two groups opposing Lost Mountain cityhood combined to raise about $13,400.
And in Vinings, cityhood supporters raised about $36,100, and cityhood opponents raised about $12,900.
