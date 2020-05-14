Social distancing, sanitation measures and a volunteer shortage could lead to long lines at the polls this year. Cobb Elections and Voter Registration has encouraged people to avoid the lines by filling out absentee ballots.
Cobb residents undeterred by the prospect of having to wait to cast a ballot, however, will need to know where to go June 9.
More than 30 precincts have been moved since November 2018, and three have been split, creating three entirely new precincts.
Of those that have moved, 31 did so as part of the county’s move away from using schools as polling places in response to voter complaints.
“We made a commitment to do that at the end of 2018, when we were seeing in the governor’s election that we had a lot of issues getting voters access into some of the school polling locations,” Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb Board of Elections, said in January, “because their main priority was to secure their facility for the children. So it is kind of a cross purpose for us, where we’re trying to make it as accessible as possible.”
One precinct was moved to a larger facility to accommodate more voters, and another was moved because its previous location was no longer available.
With January's changes, about half of the 60 school-based polling locations that were marked for change have been moved.
“We won’t do any more of those this year, in the election year, but we will continue doing that in 2021,” Eveler said.
The full list of precincts that have moved since 2018 can be found at www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day
