There was plenty of agreement between the two candidates in the runoff for mayor of Mableton during a candidate forum Wednesday evening.
That agreement even extended to de-annexation, as Aaron Carman and Michael Owens were asked if the fledgling city government should honor residents’ requests to be removed from Mableton’s boundaries if it fails to provide adequate services as planned.
Owens, a cybersecurity executive and former Cobb Democratic Party chair, said he was “not going to delve into hypotheticals” regarding the question.
Instead, he said, the city’s goal will be to deliver top-notch services to all residents and make sure they are happy with those they receive, whether or not they support de-annexing from Mableton.
Aaron Carman, an IT sales manager, was endorsed by the group De-Annex from Mableton, though he sided with his opponent in his answer to the question.
“I kind of agree with Dr. Owens. I don’t believe that we should hypothetically look at the failure in services,” Carman said. “I think the focus should be on delivering the core services.”
The virtual forum hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition and Austell Community Task Force comes ahead of the April 18 runoff between Carman and Owens.
Carman was the top vote-getter in the March 21 election – he received 2,162, or 36% of the 6,054 votes cast in the mayoral race, while Owens was a close second with 1,852 votes, or 31%.
Because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, they advanced to the runoff.
The new city of more than 77,500 people saw low turnout in the March 21 special election, with less than 13% of around 47,200 eligible voters casting ballots across the race for mayor and six City Council contests.
Setting themselves apart
Carman did seek to set himself apart from Owens by going into what services he believes the city should offer to start.
Of the four services Mableton is slated to provide its residents – code enforcement, planning and zoning, parks and recreation and sanitation – Carman said, as he has previously stated, that sanitation should be left out.
Owens did not state his stance on sanitation during the forum. In as prior meet and greet, Owens said he was open to Mableton running its own sanitation service, allowing residents to collectively bargain with small-business trash haulers to keep prices down while ensuring high-quality trash collection service.
Both Carman and Owens stressed that making Mableton residents happy by providing great services is the first step in answering the question of de-annexation.
The two men did try to set themselves apart during the forum by leveraging their candidacies in different ways.
Owens called himself “a pro-Mableton, pro-city candidate,” adding that he has the support of two candidates for mayor who did not make the runoff, Michael Murphy and Latonia Long.
Carman called himself “the underdog,” citing Owens’ endorsements as one of the reasons why that’s the case, and he has also been frank in the past about how he did not support Mableton cityhood.
Finding more common ground
Despite those differences, Carman reiterated that, when it comes to the two candidates’ vision for the city, there is plenty of common ground.
“I feel like we’re running to make sure that we represent all of Mableton,” Carman said.
That was also the message from both men at other points in the forum.
On the topic of developing Mableton’s downtown, Owens and Carman cited previously drafted plans for downtown improvement that include increased walkability and connectivity of parks as solid foundations for future projects.
In response to a question about economic development, the two candidates said they would work with the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority and Cobb Chamber of Commerce to attract new businesses to Mableton.
Specifically, Carman said it would be his priority early on to hire an economic and community development director to lead those efforts.
Both candidates also stressed improving Mableton’s parks by enhancing youth sports leagues and facilities, as well as leveraging the city’s diversity and proximity to Atlanta in attracting new businesses to the area.
Mableton is 'completely different'
One question that came up during the forum asked Carman and Owens to share what Mableton will be known for as a city.
Carman said it is the cultural arts that will drive Mableton's reputation.
From the Mable House Arts Center and Amphitheater to Pebblebrook High School's performing arts program, he said that reputation is already in place, though it can be furthered by focusing more on local artists.
"I think cultural arts should be a part of our branding and a part of our DNA, and we should celebrate that," Carman said.
Owens was less specific about what Mableton should be known for.
"The best thing about our city and what our city will be known for hasn't been defined yet," Owens said.
He said Mableton should become known for being well-run, for attracting high-tech businesses like biomechanics, robotics and cybersecurity, and for providing a high quality of life that makes residents of the city happy to be a part of it.
Ultimately, Carman and Owens said they see Mableton as unique from all other cities in Cobb, meaning there is no true model of other municipalities in the area that Mableton should follow.
“The thing I love about Mableton is that we now are one of the most diverse cities in the state, economically, racially, culturally,” Owens said. “I want to be the mayor that highlights that, the idea of being inclusionary, bringing people to the table and truly striking out on our own with what we decide to do.”
Mableton will not make that happen by using the blueprint provided by cities like Marietta, Acworth and Kennesaw, Owens said.
“I agree," Carman said. "If you look at any other city in Cobb County, we are completely different. It’s almost as if we have three or four cities within the boundaries of Mableton. Quite honestly, I think that’s a beautiful thing and that’s why a lot of people choose to live here and be a part of this community.”
Carman leaned heavily on the idea of Mableton as a “blank canvas,” throughout the forum, noting that it is on the city’s residents and their elected leadership to chart the course for what Mableton will be.
“We can create this city the way that we dream and envision it to be,” Carman said.
There are examples of other cities in Cobb that Mableton can emulate, like Smyrna’s ongoing downtown development effort dating back decades.
“To me, this is a brand new city, it’s very diverse, there’s very different needs and wants within the city," Carman said, adding "and I think we should come at it with a blank canvas and really try to set the model of other cities coming to us in 10, 15 years and saying, ‘How did you do it?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.